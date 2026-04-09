New Research Of 511 B2B Leaders Reveals GTM Execution Is Costing Organization Revenue In 2026

SAN DIEGO, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 30% of B2B organizations cannot confirm their go-to-market efforts are driving measurable impact, according to new research released by Outcomes Rocket.

Longer buying cycles, intensifying competition, evolving buyer expectations, and rapid AI advancement leave B2B organizations facing sustained pressure to deliver predictable revenue growth.

Outcomes Rocket

The 2026 State of B2B Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy report, based on a February 2026 survey of 511 B2B professionals in the US and UK, reveals GTM is evolving from activity-driven tactics into an enterprise discipline. However, execution remains inconsistent, creating a competitive gap between mature organizations and those treating GTM as siloed activities.

Respondents represent a practitioner-heavy view: Managers (35.8%), Individual Contributors (32.1%), with strong input from Sales & Business Development (33.8%), Marketing (24.9%), and Product (15.3%). Company sizes range from small (29% with 1–50 employees) to enterprise, ensuring broad applicability.

Key Findings

Definition and ownership gap : Only 37% define GTM as an integrated cross-functional revenue framework. About 21% of organizations lack a formal strategy or clear ownership, often resulting in fragmented accountability.

: Only 37% define GTM as an integrated cross-functional revenue framework. About 21% of organizations lack a formal strategy or clear ownership, often resulting in fragmented accountability. Internal focus dominates : 69% develop GTM strategies entirely internally, with just 11.9% using external expertise. Despite that, nearly 30% report greater strategic confidence when working with an external partner.

: 69% develop GTM strategies entirely internally, with just 11.9% using external expertise. Despite that, nearly 30% report greater strategic confidence when working with an external partner. Alignment gap : 70% report mostly or fully aligned revenue teams, but the remaining 30% face risks in messaging, handoffs, and forecasting.

: 70% report mostly or fully aligned revenue teams, but the remaining 30% face risks in messaging, handoffs, and forecasting. Measurement confidence low : 29.1% lack confidence that GTM drives measurable business impact. On average, 24% of GTM budgets go to unmeasured initiatives.

: 29.1% lack confidence that GTM drives measurable business impact. On average, 24% of GTM budgets go to unmeasured initiatives. Priorities : Revenue metrics (contribution, retention, win rates) dominate. High-touch channels (events, advocacy, partnerships) and digital staples (email, SEO) lead pipeline generation.

: Revenue metrics (contribution, retention, win rates) dominate. High-touch channels (events, advocacy, partnerships) and digital staples (email, SEO) lead pipeline generation. Technological investments: Technology adoption centers on CRM, analytics, and marketing automation, while advanced tools like intent data and ABM see lower uptake. Investment priorities include customer insights, AI/automation, and competitive intelligence.

AI Adoption Accelerating

AI use is meaningful but uneven. Content creation and personalization lead, while predictive applications lag due to data challenges. Optimism is high: 58.4% expect AI-first GTM models to outperform traditional approaches within 12–24 months. Top priorities heading into 2026–2027 are pipeline quality, velocity and cross-functional alignment.

Recommendations for Leaders

To close performance gaps, organizations should:

Establish clear GTM ownership with defined governance.

Align teams through shared KPIs and joint metrics.

Advance segmentation, intent targeting, and personalization.

Improve ROI visibility by reducing unmeasured spend and enhancing attribution.

Accelerate intentional AI integration into predictive analytics, lead prioritization, and forecasting.

"Too many organizations are still treating go-to-market as a collection of disconnected activities rather than a unified revenue engine," said Saul Marquez, Founder and CEO of Outcomes Rocket. "What our research shows is clear: the companies that win in 2026 and beyond will be the ones that align teams, measure what matters, and intentionally integrate AI to drive smarter, faster growth."

"The companies treating GTM as a disciplined revenue engine, not isolated activities, will lead in the AI-augmented era," the report concludes.

Download the full 2026 State of B2B Go-to-Market Strategy report here: https://www.outcomesrocket.com/blogs/the-2026-state-of-b2b-go-to-market-gtm-strategy-from-activity-engine-to-revenue-discipline

Methodology

The report is based on a quantitative survey of 511 B2B professionals across Sales, Marketing, Product, Customer Success, and PR functions in the US and UK. The survey was conducted via the Prolific platform in February 2026. Results are reported in aggregate.

About Outcomes Rocket: Outcomes Rocket is a leading healthcare marketing agency that helps health tech, med tech, and healthcare organizations accelerate growth and achieve measurable results. Founded by Saul Marquez, the firm combines healthcare expertise with data-driven strategies to shorten sales cycles, boost visibility, and deliver strong ROI. Learn more at www.outcomesrocket.com.

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Maddison Brady

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SOURCE Outcomes Rocket