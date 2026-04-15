Outcomes Rocket and Censinet Release New White Paper Exploring the Future of Healthcare Innovation

SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcomes Rocket and Censinet today announced the release of a new white paper, exploring the future state of healthcare in 2026 and mapping the role of AI as it moves from experimentation to infrastructure in healthcare.

Outcomes Rocket

The white paper, The Future State of Healthcare in 2026: The Vision of 30 Leaders Across AI, Clinical Practice, Informatics & Innovation, draws directly from interviews conducted with 30 experts and industry leaders at AIMed 2025. The report brings together perspectives on how healthcare leaders are thinking about transformation across artificial intelligence, clinical practice, informatics, innovation, trust, and implementation.

Six Identified Shifts Shaping Healthcare in 2026

Agentic AI enters operational workflows, moving from isolated assistants into systems that execute multi-step processes and close administrative loops at scale

Workforce productivity becomes the primary ROI metric, with leaders focusing on capacity gains tied directly to burnout reduction and retention

Multimodal AI transforms clinical decision support, supporting situational awareness, surfacing relevant context, and reducing noise

Healthcare platforms consolidate the AI ecosystem, with EHRs and cloud vendors becoming the primary AI delivery layer

Edge AI expands access and diagnostic capability, bringing intelligence closer to the point of care in underserved settings

Clinician-led innovation accelerates adoption by defining use case, establishing performance standards, validating results in real workflows, and setting guardrails for safe deployment

At a time when healthcare organizations are under increasing pressure to modernize while improving outcomes, the report offers a practical look at where momentum is building and what leaders must do to move forward with greater clarity and confidence.

"Healthcare is entering a more consequential stage of transformation, where leaders are asking harder questions about what will actually improve outcomes, strengthen trust, and scale in the real world," said Saul Marquez, CEO and Founder of Outcomes Rocket. "In collaboration with Censinet, we wanted to bring forward perspectives that are grounded in real-world experience and focused on what it will take to lead through this next chapter of change."

A full list of the 30 contributing industry voices, including leaders from Ochsner Health, Northwestern Medicine, Columbia University, and ChristianaCare, is included in the report.To download the white paper, visit https://www.outcomesrocket.com/blogs/the-future-state-of-healthcare-in-2026

About Outcomes Rocket:

Outcomes Rocket is a healthcare-focused growth and marketing agency that turns industry complexity into measurable business results. Serving med-tech and health-tech companies, they operate through a proven three-phase framework, Discover, Define, Deliver, combining market research, go-to-market strategy, digital marketing, podcast production, and brand development to drive real ROI. With over 20 years of healthcare expertise and an average 8x return for clients, Outcomes Rocket bridges the gap between insight and execution for hundreds of healthcare brands worldwide.

Learn more at outcomesrocket.com

About Censinet

Censinet is a purpose-built, AI-powered cybersecurity and risk management platform designed exclusively for healthcare. Censinet RiskOps, enables healthcare delivery organizations to manage third-party vendor risk, medical devices, supply chain, HIPAA compliance, and more through a collaborative network of over 50,000 vendors and products, helping teams stop chasing questionnaires and start proactively managing risk. Trusted by leading health systems like Intermountain Health, Cedars-Sinai, and Northwell Health, Censinet delivers speed, scale, and security where it matters most.

Learn more at censinet.com

Media Contacts

For Outcomes Rocket

Chloe Pham

1 (424) 234 3766

[email protected]

For Censinet

Mark Gaudet

[email protected]

SOURCE Outcomes Rocket