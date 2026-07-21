New Research of 861 Marketing and PR Professionals Reveals Nearly Half of Podcast Marketers Claim Strong ROI, But Measurement Hasn't Caught Up

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly half of marketing organizations now use podcasts as part of their strategy, yet fewer than one in five formally track return on investment, according to new research released by Outcomes Rocket in partnership with Health Podcast Library.

Health Podcast Library logo

Branded podcasting is a mainstream marketing channel, but the industry is still figuring out what success looks like. The Podcasts as a Marketing Powerhouse report, based on a May 2026 global survey of 861 marketing and PR professionals, reveals where the channel stands today and where the accountability gap is widening.

Key Findings

Adoption is strong but uneven: 44.9% already use podcasts in their marketing strategy. An additional 25% plan to launch within 12 months. Still, 30.1% have no plans to enter the channel.

44.9% already use podcasts in their marketing strategy. An additional 25% plan to launch within 12 months. Still, 30.1% have no plans to enter the channel. Skepticism is the top barrier: 45.8% of non-hosting organizations doubt podcasts' effectiveness, ahead of audience uncertainty (36.3%) and budget constraints (29.1%).

45.8% of non-hosting organizations doubt podcasts' effectiveness, ahead of audience uncertainty (36.3%) and budget constraints (29.1%). Getting started is fast; staying consistent is hard: 65.3% publish a first episode within six months of the idea, but only 23.3% maintain a weekly cadence once live.

65.3% publish a first episode within six months of the idea, but only 23.3% maintain a weekly cadence once live. Podcasts remain a brand-building tool: 58.1% cite brand awareness as the primary goal, and only 23.3% use podcasts primarily for lead generation.

58.1% cite brand awareness as the primary goal, and only 23.3% use podcasts primarily for lead generation. Measurement lags business impact: 70.8% track engagement, but only 20.4% measure revenue attribution and 16.8% track formal ROI, even as 47.3% rate their ROI as strong.

70.8% track engagement, but only 20.4% measure revenue attribution and 16.8% track formal ROI, even as 47.3% rate their ROI as strong. Budgets skew toward production: 41.8% spend more on production than on distribution and promotion, and nearly one in five directs more than 80% of their entire podcast budget to production alone.

AI and Search Adoption Accelerating

45.2% of marketers already use podcasts to support traditional SEO, with growing adoption of AIO (28.9%), AEO (25.8%), and GEO (21.4%). The leading tactic is repurposing clips and transcripts for AI search engines (37.0%). Looking ahead, 56.9% plan to increase podcast spend, and expanding distribution (36.6%) and improving measurement (31.8%) top near-term priorities.

Recommendations for Leaders

Shift the primary success metric from downloads and listens to pipeline influence and revenue attribution.

Build measurement infrastructure that connects podcast activity to pipeline and revenue, not just listenership.

Rebalance budgets toward distribution and promotion, not just production.

Commit to a consistent publishing cadence to build audience trust and visibility.

Repurpose podcast content deliberately for AI search visibility, not just traditional SEO.

"Downloads are vanity. Contacts and contracts are sanity," said Saul Marquez, CEO and Founder of Outcomes Rocket, which conducted the research. "Most people are measuring the wrong things, and that is exactly why so many organizations remain skeptical about the channel. Organizations need to think about podcasting as a spoke in a broader content and commercial flywheel, and start measuring what actually moves the needle for their business."

"Think about who you invite into your kitchen or your car," says Dan Kendall, CEO of Health Podcast Library. "It's probably only people you know and trust. Millions of people invite podcasters to spend time with them in their homes and on their commutes. That intimate, audio-forward connection plays a powerful role in any omnichannel strategy."

Read the full Podcasts as a Marketing Powerhouse report here.

Methodology: The report is based on a global survey of 861 marketing and PR professionals, collected in May 2026 via Prolific, a research platform for pre-screened professional respondents. Results are reported in aggregate.

About Outcomes Rocket: Outcomes Rocket is a leading healthcare marketing agency that helps health tech, med tech, and healthcare organizations accelerate growth and achieve measurable results. Founded by Saul Marquez, the firm combines healthcare expertise with data-driven strategies to shorten sales cycles, boost visibility, and deliver strong ROI. Learn more at www.outcomesrocket.com.

About Health Podcast Library: Health Podcast Library is a curated directory that helps audiences discover credible, evidence-based health podcasts from trusted voices across healthcare. Launched in 2026, the platform features invitation-only shows hosted by healthcare professionals, researchers, patient advocates, and clinical leaders committed to delivering reliable health information. Learn more at https://healthpodcastlibrary.com/

Media Contact

Maddison Brady

[email protected]

(424) 234-3766

SOURCE Outcomes Rocket