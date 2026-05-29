SAN DIEGO, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcomes Rocket CEO, Saul W. Marquez, has been recognized as the 2026 Swaay.Health Marketer of the Year, an honor accepted by the agency attending the conference awards ceremony. The award was presented live at the annual Swaay.Health LIVE event in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Swaay.Health Awards celebrate the achievements, excellence, and creativity of healthcare marketers, PR professionals, communications leaders, and patient experience advocates nationwide.

Outcomes Rocket CEO Recognized with 2026 Healthcare Marketer of the Year Award by Swaay.Health

Through this award, Outcomes Rocket was recognized for its work as a healthcare-exclusive media and digital marketing agency that helps healthcare organizations build trust, expand visibility, and communicate their value with clarity. Across strategy, research, production, creative, PR, and execution, the Outcomes Rocket team has become a trusted partner for healthcare brands seeking to turn expertise, innovation, and thought leadership into meaningful audience engagement and business growth.

"Healthcare organizations are navigating a more competitive, complex, and trust-driven environment than ever before. Strategic marketing has become essential to helping the right ideas earn attention, credibility, and adoption," said Saul W. Marquez, founder and CEO of Outcomes Rocket. "While the award has my name on it, this award belongs to our team. Every win we deliver for a client is the result of strategists, researchers, producers, creatives, and PR professionals doing exceptional work together. I'm honored to accept this recognition on their behalf and proud of what Outcomes Rocket is doing to help healthcare leaders turn expertise into influence and measurable growth."

The 2026 awards program was highly competitive, making the recognition especially meaningful.

"At a time when marketing and patient experience budgets are being cut, it's more important than ever for us to highlight the incredibly talented people, teams, content, and campaigns in healthcare that stood out over the past twelve months," said Colin Hung, Editor-in-Chief at Swaay.Health. "Winning a Swaay.Health Award is no small feat. We received hundreds of high-quality nominations. This year's winners were truly the best of the best."

"Swaay.Health has always been about lifting each other up," said John Lynn, founder of Swaay.Health. "We feel it is our duty to share the good work being done by others so that we can all learn. The 2026 winners are inspiring. They are not letting the economic uncertainty hold them back. We need more of that!"

To learn more about Outcomes Rocket, visit outcomesrocket.com

About Outcomes Rocket

Outcomes Rocket is a market research, advisory, and marketing execution agency focused on helping med-tech and health-tech companies grow. The firm partners with innovators across medical devices, digital health, and health IT to build commercial momentum through research-backed strategy, market intelligence, and integrated marketing programs designed for the complexity of healthcare buying cycles.

About Swaay.Health

Swaay.Health helps build a brighter healthcare future by inspiring those who want to create it. Through the power of stories and positivity, Swaay.Health brings together a community of healthcare marketing, PR, communications, and patient experience professionals. Swaay.Health covers the trends, challenges, news, expert insights, and technologies that the healthcare marketing community needs to know. For more information, visit swaay.health

Media Contact

Maddison Brady

(424) 234-3766

[email protected]

SOURCE Outcomes Rocket