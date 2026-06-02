New Research Reveals 9 in 10 Security Leaders Concerned About AI-Generated Code Risks

Salt Security research reveals enterprises struggling to govern AI-generated code at scale

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine in ten security leaders are concerned about the security risks introduced by AI-generated code, according to new research entitled AI Coding Assistants and the New Security Challenge from Salt Security. The report highlights the growing pressure on organizations to govern AI-assisted software development at scale.

Among the report's key findings:

As AI coding assistants now generate nearly half of all enterprise code, Salt Security research reveals most organizations lack the governance infrastructure to secure what AI builds.

90% of security leaders have active concerns about AI-generated code

67% say AI coding assistants are now widely adopted across development teams

38% still rely primarily on manual review for AI-generated code

29% identify insecure coding patterns as the leading risk introduced by AI assistants

15% cite misalignment with internal security policies as a major concern

Conducted among IT security leaders across the UK and US, the research found that AI coding assistants are now deeply embedded across enterprise development teams, with 67% of organizations reporting widespread adoption. Yet despite rapid uptake, many organizations still lack the governance structures needed to secure AI-generated code effectively.

The findings point to a disconnect between engineering velocity and security oversight. While AI coding tools are accelerating software delivery, organizations continue to rely heavily on manual review processes that were not designed for machine-speed development.

The report also found that larger enterprises face greater operational challenges as AI adoption scales. Organizations with more than 500 employees were significantly more likely to report concerns around enforcement consistency, developer overreliance and governance complexity across distributed development environments.

"AI coding assistants are fundamentally changing how software is built, but governance has not kept pace," said Roey Eliyahu, CEO and co-founder at Salt Security. "Most organizations recognise the risks, but many are still trying to manage AI-generated code using security processes designed for a pre-AI world. That approach does not scale. Security leaders need visibility, consistency and embedded governance across the AI-assisted development lifecycle before code volumes become unmanageable."

The research warns that manual review alone cannot scale effectively as AI-generated code volumes increase. Reviewer fatigue, inconsistent enforcement and gaps between policy and practice are creating conditions for what Salt Security describes as "security drift" across development environments.

The report outlines five priorities for organizations looking to strengthen governance around AI-assisted development, including improving visibility into AI-generated code, reducing dependence on manual review, standardizing secure development practices and treating AI coding assistants as part of the software supply chain.

The full report, AI Coding Assistants and the New Security Challenge, is available now from Salt Security.

Methodology

The research was conducted by Censuswide among 100 IT security leaders across the UK and US between 12 May and 15 May 2026.

About Salt Security

Salt Security is the leading API and Agentic Security company, protecting the world's most innovative enterprises from API and AI agent attacks. The Salt Security Agentic Security Platform secures the full agentic ecosystem, discovering all APIs, agents, and MCP connections, stopping attacks in real time, and eliminating vulnerabilities before they reach production. Salt Security was founded in 2016 and is backed by Sequoia Capital, S Capital, Tenaya Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Advent International, and other leading investors. For more information, visit https://salt.security

Dr Karl Bateson

[email protected]

SOURCE Salt Security