New Research Reveals AI Use Has Reached a Tipping Point in Higher Education

Latest Tyton Partners report, in collaboration with D2L, finds majority of faculty, administrators and students use AI at least weekly

TORONTO, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - D2L, a global leader in learning innovation, and Tyton Partners have collaborated to release the annual Time for Class 2026 report, The AI Tipping Point: From Monitoring Students to Engaging Them, which examines how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping teaching, learning, assessment and workforce readiness across higher education.

The report, drawing on insights from more than 3,000 higher education administrators, instructors and students in the United States who were surveyed, finds that AI has crossed a major adoption threshold. Of those who participated, more than half of administrators (71%), instructors (52%) and students (61%) report using AI at least weekly.

As AI becomes a regular part of academic life, the report finds institutions are moving beyond the question of whether AI will affect teaching and learning, and toward a more urgent challenge: how to integrate AI in ways that improve engagement, strengthen assessment and prepare students for future careers.

"This years' Time for Class report puts data behind what we're hearing across higher education: AI has moved from the margins to the mainstream," said Dr. Cristi Ford, Chief Learning Officer at D2L. "Students are using AI, and increasingly, they see it as part of the future they are preparing for. Administrators and instructors are coming to the same realization: AI cannot sit outside the learning experience anymore. The institutions integrating AI across the learning experience, instead of controlling it from the sidelines, are the ones that will lead."

The report reveals that, of the respondents:

AI use has crossed a new threshold. More than half of administrators, faculty and students now use AI at least weekly; administrators are the most active daily users at 43%.

More than half of administrators, faculty and students now use AI at least weekly; administrators are the most active daily users at 43%. AI policy is growing, but effectiveness lags. 32% of institutions have rolled out a central AI policy, yet only 22% of faculty at those institutions say the institution's policy is effective.

32% of institutions have rolled out a central AI policy, yet only 22% of faculty at those institutions say the institution's policy is effective. Faculty are split on assessment redesign. 47% of faculty are modifying assessment design because of AI, including 24% who are redesigning assessments around AI and 23% who are reverting to in-class or proctored formats like blue books.

47% of faculty are modifying assessment design because of AI, including 24% who are redesigning assessments around AI and 23% who are reverting to in-class or proctored formats like blue books. AI Integration can be linked to stronger engagement. Faculty redesigning assessments around AI report fewer challenges with cheating (54% of Integrators vs. 66% of Defenders) and student attendance (43% of Integrators vs. 55% of Defenders) than faculty reverting to in-class or proctored formats.

Faculty redesigning assessments around AI report fewer challenges with cheating (54% of Integrators vs. 66% of Defenders) and student attendance (43% of Integrators vs. 55% of Defenders) than faculty reverting to in-class or proctored formats. Workforce readiness is still fragmented. Only 12% of institutions have scaled career-connected learning across all departments, while 67% of faculty say AI literacy is essential for students' future careers.

Only 12% of institutions have scaled career-connected learning across all departments, while 67% of faculty say AI literacy is essential for students' future careers. Cheating concerns may be masking workload anxiety. Faculty citing cheating as a top challenge rose from 36% to 55% since 2024, while 40% of students rank workload anxiety as their top classroom challenge.

Faculty citing cheating as a top challenge rose from 36% to 55% since 2024, while 40% of students rank workload anxiety as their top classroom challenge. The career-readiness gap is visible to students. 61% of faculty say they embed real-world projects, but only 26% of students report experiencing one.

"Our research with D2L shows higher education has reached a pivotal point in AI adoption," said Catherine Shaw, Associate Partner, Head of Innovation & Delivery Excellence at Tyton Partners. "The institutions best positioned for the next phase will be those that treat AI not just as a policy issue, but as a teaching, learning and workforce readiness strategy. The data suggests integration-focused approaches are more effective than restriction alone."

D2L supports institutions with award-winning learning solutions designed to help educators create more personalized, engaging and human-centered learning experiences. D2L Lumi, an AI-enhanced tool within D2L Brightspace, helps educators streamline workflows, support assessment and feedback, and engage learners with personalized study recommendations.

Survey methodology

To understand the challenges and opportunities technology presents in higher education, Tyton Partners surveyed more than 300 administrators, more than 1,500 instructors and approximately 1,500 students from two- and four-year public and private institutions across the United States.

See more insights from Tyton Partner's latest Time for Class report in From Adoption to Action: What the 2026 Time for Class Report Reveals About Higher Ed.

About Tyton Partners

Tyton Partners is the leading provider of strategy consulting and investment banking services to the global knowledge and information services sector. With offices in Boston and New York City, the firm has an experienced team of bankers and consultants who deliver a unique spectrum of services from mergers and acquisitions and capital markets access to strategy development that helps companies, organizations and investors navigate the complexities of the education, media and information markets. Tyton Partners leverages a deep foundation of transactional and advisory experience and an unparalleled level of global relationships to make its clients' aspirations a reality and to catalyze innovation in the sector. Learn more at TytonPartners.com.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns, helping learners achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is on a mission to make learning more inspiring, engaging and human. Find out how D2L helps transform lives and delivers outstanding learning outcomes in K-12, higher education and businesses.

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