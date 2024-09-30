New Research Reveals Positive Associations Between Online Content Creators and Community Connection for LGBTQ+ Young People

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Hopelab , in collaboration with media psychology expert Dr. Bradley Bond , sheds light on the powerful role that social media and parasocial relationships play in the lives of LGBTQ+ young people. The study , Parasocial Relationships, AI Chatbots, and Joyful Online Interactions Among a Diverse Sample of LGBTQ+ Young People provides a nuanced understanding of how unique online connections with media figures, such as social media content creators, contribute to the positive experiences, community connection, and identity development for Queer young people. The study also features data on LGBTQ+ young people's use of AI chatbots to engage in interactive conversations.

The findings suggest that parasocial relationships—one-sided relationships formed with media figures—are strong sources of support and connection for LGBTQ+ young people, a group that experiences loneliness and depression at significantly higher rates than their peers. The data suggest that parasocial relationships are also especially important for transgender and nonbinary young people.

"Conversations about the well-being of LGBTQ+ young people often focus primarily on harms, rather than ways to improve joy," said Dr. Mike Parent, Principal Researcher at Hopelab. "Our data highlight that visibility matters and relatable content creators provide a pathway to the development of programs and policies that support Queer young people as they navigate an evolving technology ecosystem."

Key Findings:

Transgender and nonbinary young people benefit most from parasocial relationships : These connections are linked to higher levels of transgender pride and community connectedness among transgender and nonbinary young people.

: These connections are linked to higher levels of transgender pride and community connectedness among transgender and nonbinary young people. Smaller-scale content creators resonate deeply : LGBTQ+ young people often identify with smaller, relatable creators whose content feels authentic and less curated. These creators frequently focus on personal growth and LGBTQ+ identity.

: LGBTQ+ young people often identify with smaller, relatable creators whose content feels authentic and less curated. These creators frequently focus on personal growth and LGBTQ+ identity. High chatbot use among transgender and nonbinary youth : 40% of respondents report engaging with AI chatbots for ongoing conversations, with another 16% indicating openness to using chatbots in the future.

: 40% of respondents report engaging with AI chatbots for ongoing conversations, with another 16% indicating openness to using chatbots in the future. Online interactions foster joy and connection: LGBTQ+ young people report finding joy through supportive online conversations, connecting with others who share similar identities, and experiencing relatability that helps them feel less alone.

Additionally, the report examines the use of social media and generative AI, highlighting that tools such as chatbots may lessen the impact of in-person isolation and loneliness for transgender and nonbinary young people. A greater understanding of the ways LGBTQ+ young people navigate emergent technology and leverage parasocial relationships is crucial to informing efforts that minimize harm while constructing social media literacy and developing policies and programs in support of Queer joy.

"In a hetero- and cisgender-normative society, it is essential for marginalized populations, such as transgender and nonbinary young people, to have access to resources as they develop their sexual and gender identities," said Dr. Bradley Bond, media psychology and parasocial relationship expert. "Parasocial relationships and technology like generative AI can play a vital role for LGBTQ+ young people who are dealing with isolation and lack of in-person support."

Data for this study was collected via a national survey of 1,715 U.S.-based LGBTQ+ teens and young adults, ages 13-22. To provide additional depth and context, Hopelab conducted co-distillation and sense-making sessions with nine LGBTQ+ young people, offering a fuller perspective on the findings.

Download the full report here .

About Hopelab

Hopelab envisions a future where young people have equitable opportunities to live joyful and purposeful lives. As a researcher, convener, and science translator, Hopelab is dedicated to fostering greater mental health and well-being outcomes for young people. Learn more at hopelab.org .

Bradley J. Bond, Ph.D., is a professor in the Department of Communication at the University of San Diego. His research examines the development and maintenance of parasocial relationships with media personae and the influence of media on identity and outgroup attitudes. Much of his current work focuses on the depiction of marginalized individuals in entertainment media and the effects of exposure on identity, stereotypes, and prejudices. He serves as a Research Associate with the Media and Diversity Center, on the Advisory Council for the Center for Scholars & Storytellers, and as Board President for FilmOut San Diego.

SOURCE Hopelab