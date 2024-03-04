New Research Reveals That While Majority of States Value the Importance of Middle School Career Exploration, Few Have Measures and Support to Sustain Successful Programs

American Student Assistance-commissioned 50-State Analysis of Middle School Career Exploration, conducted by Education Strategy Group, details practices and policies in place to guide districts and schools, students' perspectives on the effectiveness of these efforts, and recommendations for improving career readiness outcomes for all students.

BOSTON, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Student Assistance® (ASA), a national nonprofit changing the way kids learn about careers and prepare for their futures, and Education Strategy Group (ESG), a mission-driven organization committed to expanding economic mobility by increasing educational attainment, announced today the key findings of the new white paper, "Extending the Runway: A 50-State Analysis of Middle School Career Exploration." Based on an in-depth national scan conducted by ESG, including student and expert interviews, 73 percent of states have identified middle school career exploration as an important component of a student's education, but few states measure and support the quality of these practices by collecting data (20 percent), including in accountability plans (16 percent), or having a strong ecosystem of organizations supporting the work (8 percent). In addition, students participating in the study shared that they want to dive more deeply into career options with hands-on experiences, but they don't get enough meaningful opportunities to do so in schools.

Research shows that middle school is a pivotal time to engage students to ensure they will be prepared for their chosen career path. The national scan of state policies and practices of middle school career exploration included a literature review, dozens of students and expert interviews, and a landscape analysis of state policies and published guidance.

The report also highlights seven states that have distinguished themselves by instituting formal accountability mechanisms to influence district and school focus on meaningful career exploration. Although federal changes made through the reauthorization of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) allowed states to exercise flexibility in the indicators used to assess districts and schools, only two states—Pennsylvania and Georgia—have used this flexibility to include career exploration as a component in their federal accountability systems. Five additional states—Missouri, Kansas, Utah, South Carolina, and Michigan—have incorporated middle school career exploration into their state accountability mechanisms to assess the quality of delivery of career advisement services or activities.

"Based on feedback from students in this report, it's clear that they are interested in invaluable experiences to better understand their career interests and navigate their futures. Starting career exploration in middle school is critical in order for students to be prepared for long-term success, and this report provides a comprehensive guide for states and districts to implement and sustain impactful programs," said Julie Lammers, SVP of Advocacy and CSR, American Student Assistance (ASA).

"States have a strong start in this relatively new space of middle school career exploration, but without a unified state vision and commitment, a prioritization of students' need for more relevant and diverse experiences in a continuum throughout K-12, and sustained financial support and local capacity building, they risk making career exploration a series of paper-pencil activities that miss the opportunity to help shape students' path to a fulfilling career that pays a living wage," said Kathleen Mathers, Principal, Education Strategy Group.

Overall, states that are eager to improve their students' readiness should learn from best practices shared in this report, including:

Creating a clear and coordinated vision for middle school career exploration;

Supplementing state policies with hands-on activities and other resources;

Investing in the capacity to support quality implementation;

Braiding funding to drive scale and innovation; and

Utilizing data collection and accountability systems to ensure programmatic quality.

The complete report can be downloaded here. In addition, the key findings of the report will be discussed during a panel discussion on the topic of "Career Education: Policy & Practice to Best Serve Learners" at SXSW EDU on Monday, March 4 at 11:30 AM CT.

About American Student Assistance® (ASA)

American Student Assistance® (ASA) is a national nonprofit changing the way kids learn about careers and prepare for their futures through equitable access to career readiness information and experiences. ASA helps middle and high school students to know themselves—their strengths and their interests—and understand their education and career options so that they can make informed decisions. ASA fulfills its mission – in schools and beyond the classroom—by providing free digital experiences, including Futurescape®, Next Voice™, and EvolveMe®, directly to millions of students, and through advocacy, impact investing, thought leadership, and philanthropic support for educators, intermediaries, and others. ASA fosters a generation of confident, crisis-proof young people who are ready for whatever path comes next after high school. To learn more about ASA, visit www.asa.org/about-asa.

About Education Strategy Group

Education Strategy Group (ESG) works with America's education, business, and civic leaders to expand economic opportunity and mobility by increasing educational attainment. We are driven by the conviction that a robust education system aligned with workforce demands leads to a stronger, more equitable society. Learn more about ESG's work at www.edstrategy.org.

