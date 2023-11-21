New Research Sheds Light on Mediators of Improved Outcomes in Dario Users

Two new analyses associate improved clinical and economic outcomes with use of Dario's digital health solution

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leader in the global digital health market, announced today two new analyses recently presented by Sanofi U.S. demonstrating two mediators associated with improved clinical and economic in Dario users.

Improved Clinical Outcomes Linked with Improved Medication Adherence

Presentations by Sanofi U.S. at the Diabetes Technology Society (DTS) annual conference, held Nov. 2 – 4, examined real-world data from matched Dario users and non-users with type 2 diabetes to determine the association of medication adherence from Dario's digital health solution with blood glucose control.

Dario users saw an overall clinically significant reduction in HbA1c and an associated 10.6% improvement in medication adherence. The new research helps explain the results of a previously reported study on reductions in HbA1c, because medication adherence is one behavioral component of self-care needed to achieve improved clinical outcomes.

Improved Economic Outcomes Associated with Digital Engagement

Sanofi also presented research at ISPOR Europe 2023, held on November 12-15, 2023, of a new analysis showing more frequently engaged Dario users were associated with 10% reduction in all-cause healthcare resource use over 100 days and were 15% less likely to incur related charges. Engagement was defined by activities meaningful to diabetes management, such as taking a blood glucose reading; inputting an insulin dose; recording physical activity or tagging a meal.

This new analysis provides additional information from previously reported study results demonstrating Dario's ability to contribute to a reduction in all-cause healthcare utilization by 9% including inpatient hospitalizations by 23% compared to non-users at 12 months.

"These new analyses help explain how Dario's highly personalized solutions are able to drive the behavior change underlying the significant value we've demonstrated in previous research. Medication adherence is one such behavior we can now point to alongside engagement in our chronic condition management tools as mechanisms that work as we intend: driving better outcomes and lowering costs," said Omar Manejwala, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Dario.

"In digital health, specific engagement metrics that relate to the intended value for a digital therapeutic are referred to as measures of meaningful engagement. These results showed that meaningful engagement activities and medication adherence are both important contributors to the better outcomes in Dario users." said Felix Lee, Medical Head of Digital Healthcare at Sanofi U.S.

Dario and Sanofi Research: Setting New Standards for Evidence-Based Digital Health

These analyses, conducted by Sanofi, are part of Dario and Sanofi's groundbreaking collaboration to set new standards in digital health research by analyzing real-world digital health data using the evidence generation principles of a pharmaceutical study. To read more about this research, click here.

The analyses used HIPAA-complaint deidentified patient data linking claims data, electronic medical record data and lab data to construct the study cohorts. All data in these studies was collected following receipt of all required patient consents.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the potential benefits realized by the use of its products. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

