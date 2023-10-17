New Research Shows 36% Reduction in 30-Day Hospital Readmission Rate for Dario Users with Type 2 Diabetes

New research demonstrates Dario's ability to reduce costs through lower utilization of expensive healthcare resources, and the winning of a prestigious gold ribbon award

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leader in the global digital health market, announced today new research presented by Sanofi U.S. at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy's 2023 annual conference Nexus ("AMCP-Nexus"), demonstrating a 36% reduction in 30-day hospital readmissions for Dario users compared to non-users living with type 2 diabetes.

Research Demonstrates Significant Reductions in Costly Utilization Metrics

New data presented by Sanofi U.S. at AMCP-Nexus examined matched Dario users and non-users with type 2 diabetes to understand the impact of Dario's digital health solution. The research examined real-world claims data to determine whether users engaged with Dario's solution demonstrated less costly utilization of hospital-related utilization and found clinically meaningful impacts:

36% reduction in 30-day hospital readmission rate; and

1.6 fewer days in the hospital

The research is part of an ongoing study initiative conducted jointly by Dario and Sanofi U.S., and complements previously published studies presented at ISPOR demonstrating Dario's ability to reduce all-cause healthcare utilization by 9% and inpatient hospitalizations by 23%.

A panel of independent judges awarded the research the AMCP-Nexus Gold ribbon award after assessing for relevance, originality, quality, bias and clarity.

"Our research collaboration with Sanofi U.S. continues to yield strong results demonstrating the real, measurable value of digital health for payers. Helping people improve their self-care of diabetes to such a significant degree that we see a 36% reduction in 30-day hospital readmissions is an incredible testament to the power of Dario's highly personalized, consumer-centered digital health solution," said Omar Manejwala, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Dario.

"We are extremely pleased to see the quality of our research efforts being independently recognized by the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy. This recognition is testament to the commitment and dedication of our team and collaboration with Dario to deliver scientifically sound evidence to support informed decision-making in the best interest of patients," said Felix Lee, Medical Head of Digital Healthcare at Sanofi U.S.

Additional Studies Demonstrate Improvements in Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) Measurement Criteria and Engagement-Related Outcomes

Two additional analyses presented at AMCP Nexus by Sanofi U.S. examined clinical improvements in the same exact and propensity-score matched populations of Dario users and non-Dario users living with Type 2 diabetes.

The first analyzed Dario's ability to support HEDIS quality measurement criteria for HbA1c control, an important metric for Medicare and Medicaid health plans. The research showed 9% more Dario users achieved HbA1c below 8% (control) compared to non-users after 12 months and 13% less Dario users stayed above 9% (poor control).

The second examined the association between more frequent engagement with Dario's digital health solution and a reduction in HbA1c in adults living with type 2 diabetes, showing better clinical outcomes with more frequent engagement.

Dario and Sanofi Research: Setting New Standards for Evidence-Based Digital Health

This research study, conducted by Sanofi, is part of Dario's and Sanofi's ground-breaking collaboration to set new standards in digital health research by analyzing real-world digital health data using the evidence generation principles of a pharmaceutical study. To read more about this research, click here.

The analyses used HIPAA-complaint deidentified patient data linking claims data, electronic medical record data and lab data to construct the study cohorts. All data in these studies was collected following receipt of all required patient consents.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the potential benefits realized by the use of its products, and that the results of the research is a testament to the power of its highly personalized, consumer-centered digital health solution. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact

Mary Mooney

VP Marketing

mary@dariohealth.com

+1-312-593-4280

Media Contact:

Scott Stachowiak

[email protected]

+1-646-942-5630

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1920436/DarioHealth_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.