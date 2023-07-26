New Research Shows $5,077 in Medical Costs Savings for Dario Users

Retrospective cohort study demonstrated significant reduction in medical costs for Dario users with Type 2 diabetes compared to non-users driven by a significant reduction in in-patient hospitalizations after one year

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leader in the global digital health market, announced today a new analysis by Sanofi US demonstrating a significant reduction in the cost of care for Dario users compared to non-users living with Type 2 diabetes. The study used matched claims to show an estimated $5,077 in medical cost savings for Dario users compared to non-users.

Study Ties Significant Cost Reductions to Lower Healthcare Utilization for Dario Users

The new research data, presented by Sanofi at the American Diabetes Association 83rd Scientific Sessions (the "Scientific Sessions"), examined associated claims for Dario users and non-users to determine the potential savings for patients living with Type 2 diabetes.

The study used an exact match and propensity-score matched non-user cohort that included access to usual care in a cohort of 2,445 Dario users and 7,334 matched non-users. Cost-to-charge ratios were used to determine potential paid savings in costs of care across both inpatient and outpatient care. The study found Dario users incurred a total of $5,077 less in estimated payer charges over the course of a year compared to non-Dario users.

"Digital health historically lacks the rigorous research needed to help payers assess value, and our partners at Sanofi are charting a new standard with this robust, arms-length analysis of Dario user data," said Omar Manejwala, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Dario. "We are incredibly proud to share this new data resulting from a rigorous well matched study design to offer the credible evidence of cost savings our partners demand."

"Our studies have shown not only the effectiveness and safety of a digital health intervention, but also how this can save spending for health systems," said Felix Lee, Medical Head of Digital Healthcare, Sanofi US. "Digital health has the potential to address gaps in chronic care in addition to usual pharmaceutical care to improve clinical and economic outcomes and we are excited to be innovating in how best to showcase these benefits."

Dario and Sanofi Research: Setting New Standards for Evidence-Based Digital Health

This research study, conducted by Sanofi, is part of Dario and Sanofi's ground-breaking collaboration to set new standards in digital health research by analyzing real-world digital health data using the evidence generation principles of a pharmaceutical study. To read more about this research, click here.

The analysis used HIPAA-complaint deidentified patient data linking claims data to construct the study cohorts. All data in these studies was collected following receipt of all required patient consents.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Our platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Our user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the potential benefits and costs savings realized by the use of its products, and the potential benefits of digital health intervention. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

