New Research Shows Cambridge International Students Excel in College Courses

WASHINGTON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge International, the world's largest provider of international education programs, has released new data from the soon-to-be published study, "College Outcomes and Subsequent Course Performance at Florida State University (FSU)," that shows students who enrolled in the Cambridge programs are more likely to succeed than their peers who didn't study with Cambridge.

The study evaluated student performance to determine if students receiving credit succeed in their subsequent courses and their overall college careers. The data shows that the 4-year graduation rate for Cambridge students is much higher than students who enrolled at FSU with no credit via advanced high school programs. Only 78 percent of students enrolled at FSU with no credit via advanced high school programs graduate within four years, whereas 90 percent of Cambridge students who are enrolled graduate within four years.

In addition, a higher percentage of Cambridge students completed their bachelor's degrees in four years compared to peers who earned college credit via other advanced coursework programs. Eighty-four percent of Advanced Placement students enrolled at FSU graduate within four years and 83 percent of International Baccalaureate students enrolled at FSU graduate within four years.

"This research indicates that the Cambridge curriculum does an excellent job of preparing high school students for postsecondary success," said John Barnhill, Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs at Florida State University. "The interdisciplinary nature of the Cambridge curriculum provides students with the critical thinking and problem-solving skills needed to succeed in college and in the work force."

Moreover, 98 percent of Cambridge students achieved passes in their subsequent FSU courses (grades above a C or 2.0 GPA) compared to 91 percent for the total cohort of FSU students. Cambridge students tended to achieve higher grades, specifically 73 percent of Cambridge students receiving college credit achieved an A grade in their subsequent course while 49 percent of all students earned an A. While the majority of students succeed in FSU subsequent courses regardless of their preparation, the data suggest that Cambridge students may be better prepared for high-level college achievement.

Additional key findings from the "College Outcomes and Subsequent Course Performance at Florida State University" study include:

93 percent of Hispanic Cambridge students completed their degrees in four years compared to 82 percent of Hispanic students who had earned credit via other advanced programs.

On average, Hispanic Cambridge students completed their FSU bachelor's degrees in 3.6 years.

In six subject areas (Biology, Business, English, History, Math, and Psychology), Cambridge students performed well and followed a pattern of high achievement, with a higher proportion of Cambridge students achieving A grades in all six subject areas compared to the control group (all students). For example, Cambridge students achieved an A grade in 65 percent of the subsequent Biology courses compared to 45 percent for the control.

Cambridge International introduced its education programs in the US in 1995, and since then more than 70,000 Florida high school students have participated in the Cambridge International program and progressed to a postsecondary institution.

Most Florida high school graduates choose to study at public universities with the support of the state's Bright Futures Scholarship and robust policies that ensure students receive college credit for passing the Cambridge Advanced (A and AS Level) exams. Florida high school students who earn the Cambridge AICE Diploma – a certificate that recognizes strong performance across key subject areas (Math, Science, Languages, Arts and Humanities), plus 100 community service hours, regardless of ACT / SAT score – are automatically eligible to receive the Bright Futures (BF) Academic Scholars Award. This award provides tuition for four years at any public FL college or university.

Student performance must be periodically evaluated to determine if students receiving credit succeed in their subsequent courses and their overall college careers. These findings on student performance and outcomes for Cambridge students enrolled at Florida State University (FSU) came from a study designed by Cambridge International and Florida State University, expected to be published in Fall 2021/ Spring 2022.

About Cambridge International

Cambridge International prepares school students for life, helping them develop an informed curiosity and a lasting passion for learning. We are part of Cambridge Assessment, a department of the University of Cambridge. Our international qualifications are recognized by the world's best universities and employers, giving students a wide range of options in their education and career. As a not-for-profit organization, we devote our resources to delivering high-quality educational programs that can unlock learners' potential.

About Florida State University

One of the nation's elite research universities, Florida State University preserves, expands, and disseminates knowledge in the sciences, technology, arts, humanities, and professions, while embracing a philosophy of learning strongly rooted in the traditions of the liberal arts and critical thinking. FSU's welcoming campus is located on the oldest continuous site of higher education in Florida, in a community that fosters free inquiry and embraces diversity, along with championship athletics, and a prime location in the heart of the state capital.

