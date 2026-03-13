CHICAGO, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Interest in climate-smart dining is rising, particularly among younger generations—but foodservice operators aren't moving at the same pace as eaters. New research from BITE: Building Impact Through Eaters and Datassential—drawn from surveys of 1,506 U.S. consumers and 400 food service operators across segments including restaurants, college & university, healthcare, business & industry, and K-12—explores where expectations align, and where opportunities exist for foodservice operators to meet eater demand.

New Research Shows Eater Demand for Sustainable Dining Is Outpacing Industry Adoption - Join us for March 18th Webinar

Join experts from BITE and Datassential on March 18 at 2 PM CT for the webinar "Closing the Gap: Eater and Operator Perspectives on Sustainable Dining," where they will share key findings from the second year of this multi-year study and highlight practical insights to help operators respond to evolving consumer expectations.

The research shows that consumers—especially Gen Z and Millennials—increasingly expect climate-smart options when dining out, fueling growing interest in plant-forward meals, sustainably sourced ingredients, and new food experiences. At the same time, operators are navigating real challenges such as menu adaptation, pricing strategies, and building confidence among cooks and chefs.

This year's findings highlight a growing opportunity for restaurants and foodservice operators to respond to changing demand while strengthening customer loyalty and staying competitive.

The webinar will explore:

Emerging trends shaping climate-smart dining

How younger generations are influencing food culture

Where eater demand is outpacing industry adoption

Practical strategies operators can use to respond to evolving customer preferences

Aligning foodservice offerings with how diners aim to eat isn't just good for the planet—it's smart business.

Register now for this critical webinar .

About BITE

BITE: Building Impact Through Eaters is a nonprofit organization that helps make climate-smart food choices the norm by translating behavioral science and cultural insight into real-world solutions. By centering eaters and the people who influence them, BITE works across the food system to build a delicious and climate-smart food future.

About Datassential

Datassential is the leading global food and beverage intelligence platform providing guidance on trends, competitive benchmarking, and sales intelligence. Through a suite of AI-powered solutions, an intuitive UI, and proprietary data, the food and beverage ecosystem relies on Datassential to more effectively develop, market, and sell their products.

