New Research Shows Edmentum Courseware Improves Student Attendance and Engagement

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmentum, the premier provider of K-12 learning acceleration solutions, announced the results of a new research study showing that its Courseware product significantly improves student attendance and engagement. The quasi-experimental study, which meets What Works Clearinghouse 5.0 Standards with reservations and ESSA criteria for Moderate Evidence (Tier 2), found that students who successfully completed at least one Courseware course had, on average, 23% fewer absences and 33% fewer tardies than their peers.

The study, conducted during the spring 2023 semester in Clover School District in South Carolina, examined the impact of Courseware on students in grades 8-12. Key findings include:

Students who completed at least one Courseware course demonstrated higher rates of attendance and punctuality compared to peers who did not use Courseware.

Courseware students gained valuable learning time through improved attendance.

Positive effects were also observed for average overall course grades, though these were not statistically significant.

"In Clover School District, we've developed a system that educators have bought into, and they can implement it with fidelity, leading to consistent performance across the metrics we're trying to move," said Dr. Sheila Quinn, Superintendent at Clover School District. "We believe in a results-driven culture and we set high goals. Having a product that allows us to do these things consistently is certainly beneficial."

"These findings demonstrate that Courseware can be an impactful tool for improving student engagement and attendance," said Jamie Candee, President and CEO of Edmentum. "By combining flexible scheduling with thoughtful program design, we're helping educators create learning environments where students want to show up and participate."

The study sample included 2,500 students across three schools in Clover School District. Researchers used propensity score matching to create equivalent intervention and control groups and then analyzed outcomes related to attendance, punctuality, and academic performance.

The full research brief is available here.

About Edmentum

Edmentum believes that every student deserves the opportunity to thrive everywhere learning occurs - whether they seek to catch up, stay on track, or chart their own path. When you pair Edmentum's comprehensive, research-backed learning acceleration solutions with empowered and supported educators, you can change the direction of students' lives. We partner with K-12 educators in all 50 states and 100+ countries worldwide to design, implement, and sustain the programs that deliver on this shared promise of learning acceleration for every student. www.edmentum.com.

