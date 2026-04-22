New Research Shows Education-Led Growth Expanding Beyond Retention Into Revenue

ATLANTA , April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellum today released the 2026 Education-Led Growth™ Report, examining how organizations use employee, customer, and partner education to drive measurable business outcomes. Based on responses from 190 education professionals, the report reveals three clear shifts: education programs are stepping into revenue generation, AI has moved from experimentation to everyday practice, and measurement is improving markedly year over year.

Focus on customer expansion climbed 20 percentage points year over year, and 68% of respondents say their programs are closely tied to product success in the market, up sharply from 32% in 2025. Only 5.8% report education is not integrated into their go-to-market strategy.

"Education has become a strategic lever for how organizations grow, adapt, and perform," said Chip Ramsey, CEO of Intellum. "The organizations that combine strong measurement, thoughtful use of AI, and a focus on enabling every audience will be the ones that lead."

Key findings include:

Revenue is the top priority. 81.6% cite revenue growth as a primary objective, ahead of performance (75.3%), retention (68.9%), and cost reduction (60%).

81.6% cite revenue growth as a primary objective, ahead of performance (75.3%), retention (68.9%), and cost reduction (60%). AI adoption is now the norm. 92.6% of teams actively use AI, with content creation, learner support automation, and planning as the top use cases.

92.6% of teams actively use AI, with content creation, learner support automation, and planning as the top use cases. Measurement maturity is improving rapidly. 76% now measure initiative impact within three months of launch; programs not consistently measuring dropped from 28% to just 5%.

76% now measure initiative impact within three months of launch; programs not consistently measuring dropped from 28% to just 5%. Education data is connected to the broader business. CRM (55.3%) and support platforms (51.6%) are among the most common tools used to measure impact alongside the LMS.

CRM (55.3%) and support platforms (51.6%) are among the most common tools used to measure impact alongside the LMS. Executive leadership correlates with program maturity. Programs led by C-level or VP leaders report higher completion rates, broader analytics use, and greater AI investment.

About the Study

Conducted November 2025–February 2026, the study surveyed 190 verified education practitioners across industries. Download the full report: https://intellum.com/resources/resource/2026-education-led-growth-report

About Intellum

Intellum is the leading AI-first learning platform designed to drive business outcomes through scalable education for customers, partners, and employees. Learn more at www.intellum.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Intellum, Inc.