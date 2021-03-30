New Research Shows Major Differences between Organizations that Centralize Customer Experience and Those that Don't

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- [24]7.ai, Inc., a recognized leader in conversational AI for both voice and digital customer engagement, announced new research that shows a strong consensus that CX needs more accountability, but little consensus on how to provide that. The report titled "The CX Leader of the Future What's Changed, What's Possible — and What Works," is based on a survey of more than 400 customer experience leaders in North America.

In December 2020, [24]7.ai and SMG Research and Content Studio, a B2B technology information and research services company, conducted a study to examine the organizational structures of large businesses as they relate to customer experience, and whether there is a difference between companies that centralize the CX function and those that don't. The study found that the way a company is organized, and the metrics it measures, has a direct impact on the overall customer experience.

Key Findings:

Finding 1: Centralizing CX responsibility shapes an organization's worldview. A majority of companies surveyed (51 percent) distribute customer experience across multiple functions, while 43 percent have all functions reporting to one leader. Leaders in centralized CX organizations are more likely to say their work has a great deal of impact on business-critical priorities, such as customer satisfaction, company growth, and profitability. Centralizing CX also increases impact on net promoter score.

In addition to explaining the key findings, the report features actionable recommendations to help companies improve the customer experience at their organizations.

"This study shows that, while delivering exceptional customer experiences is critical, many companies neither concentrate this function within a team, nor account for it effectively," said Lisa Matherly, Vice President of Marketing for [24]7.ai. "Centralized CX organizations have a different point of view surrounding CX than their peers. In addition, they measure harder metrics and experience better outcomes compared to organizations with a more decentralized approach to CX. Simply put, if your organization has a decentralized approach to CX, then you're wasting time and money."

About [24]7.ai

[24]7.ai uses artificial intelligence, human insight, and deep vertical expertise to produce personalized, consistent, and satisfying customer experiences. The company's advanced conversational AI platform, combined with more than 20 years of contact center operational expertise, empowers the world's largest and most recognizable brands to deliver natural, frictionless conversations across all digital and voice channels. For more information, visit: http://www.247.ai.

[24]7 and [24]7.ai are trademarks of [24]7.ai, Inc. All other brands, products or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

