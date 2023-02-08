NEW RESEARCH SHOWS TEXAS ONCE AGAIN THE TOP STATE FOR TRUCK BOTTLENECKS

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute today released its 12th annual list highlighting the most congested bottlenecks for trucks in America, and 13 Texas locations made the top 100, including nine in the Houston metropolitan area.

"Everything is bigger in Texas, including our traffic challenges," said Texas Trucking Association President and CEO John D. Esparza. Trucks are the primary movers of freight in this state and when those trucks are stuck in traffic, our economy, our roadway safety, and our environment are all negatively impacted. The good news is that ATRI's annual analysis provides the roadmap for where infrastructure investments should be made to keep Texas moving."

The 2023 Top Truck Bottleneck List measures the level of truck-involved congestion at over 300 locations on the national highway system. The analysis, based on an extensive database of freight truck GPS data, uses several customized software applications and analysis methods, along with terabytes of data from trucking operations to produce a congestion impact ranking for each location. ATRI's truck GPS data is also used to support numerous U.S. DOT freight mobility initiatives. The bottleneck locations detailed in this latest ATRI list represent the top 100 congested locations, although ATRI continuously monitors more than 300 freight-critical locations.

The 13 Texas bottlenecks are:

No. 3 Houston: I-45 at I-69/US 59

No. 11 Houston: I-10 at I-45

No. 16 Dallas: I-45 at I-30

No. 19 Houston: I-45 at I-610 (North)

No. 26 Houston: I-10 at I-610 (West)

No. 30 Houston: I-610 at US 290

No. 32 Austin: I-35

No. 43 Houston: I-10 at I- 610 (East)

No. 53 Dallas: US 75 at I-635

No. 61 Ft. Worth: I-35W at I-30

No. 71 Houston: I-610 at I-69/US 59 (West)

No. 81 Houston: I-10 at I-69/US 59

No. 91 Houston: I-45 at Sam Houston Tollway (North)

"The past year-plus has shone a spotlight on our supply chains, and how congestion and other pressures can hurt the American economy and consumers," said American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear. "ATRI's bottleneck report highlights the areas of our transportation network in need of investment so we can get goods and people moving. The cost of doing nothing is felt in needless delays, wasted fuel and time."

For access to the full report, including detailed information on each of the 100 top congested locations, please visit ATRI's website at TruckingResearch.org. ATRI is also providing animations created with truck GPS data for select bottleneck locations, all available on the website.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501(c)(3) not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

