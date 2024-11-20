New Research Suggests Eating Almonds Regularly May Improve Recovery After Exercise

Eating two ounces of almonds daily modestly reduced pain, helped maintain muscle strength and reduced muscle damage after exercise in occasionally active, healthy weight or mildly overweight adults

MODESTO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study1 found regularly eating almonds may aid recovery after exercise by reducing pain and muscle damage, while improving muscle performance. Eating foods that help people recover from exercise by reducing muscle fatigue and soreness may help them better stick to their exercise routines.

These new findings add to the growing body of scientific evidence exploring how almonds affect recovery after exercise. Prior studies investigated almonds' effect on feelings of fatigue and exercise metabolism2 and explored the impact of eating almonds on feelings of soreness and muscle performance.3

In this new randomized, crossover study, published in Current Developments in Nutrition and funded by the Almond Board of California, 26 middle-aged adults who exercised one to four hours per week and were at a healthy weight or mildly overweight (body mass index (BMI) of 23-30) ate either two ounces (57g) of whole raw almonds or a calorie-matched (three ounces / 86g) of unsalted pretzels daily for eight weeks. After eight weeks of eating almonds or the control food with a four-week washout period between the two interventions, participants performed a 30-minute downhill treadmill run to induce muscle damage, then were immediately given their daily two-ounce (57g) serving of almonds or calorie-matched pretzels. Participants continued to eat daily servings of almonds or pretzels for three days after the treadmill run.

Researchers measured participants' perceived muscle soreness, muscle performance (assessed via a muscle contraction test and a vertical jump) and blood markers of muscle damage/inflammation (creatine kinase, C-reactive protein, myoglobin and antioxidant capacity) before the treadmill run and at 24, 48 and 72 hours after the run.

The Results:

During exercise recovery (up to 72 hours after the treadmill run), the almond group compared to control had:

Lower creatine kinase (CK) levels - a marker of muscle damage.

A quicker decline in CK levels after 72 hours, which may indicate a faster recovery rate.

Better muscle performance at 24 and 72 hours.

Modestly reduced pain ratings following maximal contraction at 24 (37% lower) and 48 hours (33% lower)

There were no differences in other biochemical markers of muscle damage and inflammation (like C-reactive protein, myoglobin concentrations and total antioxidant capacity). This study tested non-smoking adults who exercised one to four hours per week and were at a healthy weight or were mildly overweight, so the results may not apply to people with other demographic and health characteristics. Future studies should also consider taking measurements over a longer recovery period.

"Our study provides more insight into the role almonds may play in supporting fitness recovery," said Dr. Mark Kern, PhD, RD, CSSD, professor of exercise and nutritional sciences at San Diego State University. "Almonds contain a wide range of nutrients that we know support exercise recovery including protein, antioxidants and phytonutrients. These nutrients are supplied in a whole food package versus isolated vitamin supplements which may contribute to the almond benefits observed in this study."

One ounce (28 g) of almonds provides 6g of protein, 4g of fiber, 13g of unsaturated fat, only 1g of saturated fat, and 15 essential nutrients, including 77mg magnesium (18.3% DV), 210mg potassium (4% DV), and 7.27mg vitamin E (50% DV), making them a great snack for healthy active lifestyles.

"More research is needed to understand the mechanisms behind how almonds improve exercise recovery. Strategies to improve exercise recovery are important because if you are recovering better, you are likely to be able to train sooner—or harder—for subsequent workouts," Dr. Kern said.

Study Conclusion: Snacking on two ounces (57g) of almonds for eight weeks modestly reduced pain ratings, helped maintain muscle strength, and reduced muscle damage after exercise.

