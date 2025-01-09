New Research Suggests That Making the Switch to Honey Delivers the Same Sweet Taste for Fewer Kcals

Sensory tests found that 0.6 Tbsp of honey provides as much sweet flavor as 1 Tbsp table sugar 1

ERIE, Colo., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study published in the Journal of Food Science, funded by the National Honey Board, found that choosing honey instead of table sugar can help reduce added sugar intake and decrease calories, while achieving the same sweetness. The findings demonstrate that 0.6 Tbsp of honey provides the same sweetness intensity for 10 fewer kcal compared to 1 Tbsp of table sugar. This is due to honey's unique aromas, which play a role in perceived sweetness intensity.

In this first-ever study to quantify honey's sweetness, four honey floral varietals (clover, wildflower, alfalfa, and orange blossom) were measured for sweetness intensity using a standard sensory testing method. Results revealed that when added to water, honey is 1.7 times sweeter than table sugar on an equal volume basis.

For consumers, this means that the same sweetness as table sugar can be achieved with approximately 40% less honey, translating to about 21% fewer calories for the same sweetness. The aromas naturally present in honey enhanced its sweetness, and the degree of varied by floral source and sweetener concentration. At a concentration that represents typical sugar-sweetened beverages, honey aromas enhanced sweetness on average by 23 – 43% depending on floral varietal (23% in wildflower, 26% in clover, 28% in alfalfa, and 43% in orange blossom). Orange blossom honey has the most diverse aroma profile with 87 compounds characterized.

"Our study indicated that honey provides more sweetness than table sugar per calorie in a simple beverage model system, and that this increased sweetness was due to honey aromas. So, using an aromatic sweetener like honey can be a strategy for reducing calories and added sugar without sacrificing sweetness," said Dr. Emily Mayhew, Lead Researcher and Assistant Professor in the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition and Michigan State University. "My lab is interested in exploring how the specific aroma compounds present in honeys impact sweetness. If we identify potent sweet-enhancing aroma compounds, these can be added to foods and beverages to support sugar reduction."

Sensory evaluations were conducted among sensory panelists who were trained to use the Global Sensory Intensity Scale and who evaluated samples with and without nose clips to determine the impact of aromas on the intensity of sweetness perceptions. Sweetness intensity was measured across concentration ranges including 12.5, 25, 50, 75, 100, and 125 g of sweetener/L. Once standard sweetness intensity curves were developed, results were translated into sweetness per volume and per kcal as these are the basis for how consumers and health professionals compare and use sweeteners.

Funded by the National Honey Board, this research found some aromas may alter sweetness intensity. Honey stands out among sweeteners for having distinctive intrinsic aroma profiles, allowing individuals to select floral varietals that appeal to their personal tastes and elevate sweetness intensity to their desired preference. Future studies of honey in food and beverage mediums need to be conducted to characterize the effect of food medium on the potency of sweetness enhancement from honey aroma.

Study Conclusion: Making the switch from honey to table sugar is a strategy to reduce calories and added sugar when adding sweetness to foods/one's diet.

