New Research to Examine Role of Interactions with Pet Dogs on Perinatal Health and Well-Being

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) today announced a new grant to examine how daily interactions between first-time mothers and their pet dog impact maternal stress, mood and well-being during the first year postpartum. This grant was awarded to Colorado State University and will be led by Principal Investigator Shelby McDonald, PhD, Associate Professor and Sarama Bliss Endowed Chair in Human-Animal Interaction and Director of the Human-Animal Bond in Colorado (HABIC) Center at Colorado State University.

"Perinatal mood and anxiety disorders (PMADs) affect nearly 1 in 5 mothers and can seriously impact the health of both mothers and babies," explained Dr. Shelby McDonald. "This study explores whether living with and interacting with a pet dog can help reduce stress and improve mental well-being in new mothers."

Researchers will follow 150 first-time mothers with infants under one year old who live with a dog, asking them to report on their interactions with their dog and their emotional state twice daily, over two weeks. These reports will be analyzed to determine which aspects of human-animal interaction exert the strongest influence on maternal stress, mood and anxiety. Researchers hypothesize that mothers who report more frequent and positive interactions with their pet dog will see benefits to their mental health, and that these positive interactions will buffer the negative impacts of difficult infant temperament, low social support and maternal stress and anxiety in daily life. Findings may support the integration of pet-related strategies into perinatal care, improving maternal well-being while also strengthening the human-animal bond.

"By investigating the experiences of new mothers with pet dogs, a period of major transition characterized by heightened stress and competing demands, this research will identify opportunities for the human-animal bond to improve maternal health and family well-being at a critical time," said Steven Feldman, President, HABRI.

