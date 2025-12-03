New Research to Identify Needs of Pet Owners During Pet End-of-Life to Improve Outcomes and Support the Human-Animal Bond

Human Animal Bond Research Institute Awards Grant to The Companion Animal Euthanasia Training Academy

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) today announced a new grant to examine pet owners' experiences and needs during end-of-life pet care. This grant was awarded to the Companion Animal Euthanasia Training Academy (CAETA) and will be led by Principal Investigators Kathleen Cooney, DVM, MS, DACAW, Senior Director of Medical Education at CAETA, and Lori Kogan, PhD, Professor of Clinical Sciences at the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Colorado State University.

As pets increasingly occupy central roles in families, navigating end-of-life decisions has become one of the most emotionally complex experiences for both pet owners and veterinary professionals. "As veterinary medicine advances and pets live longer, more animals experience chronic conditions requiring extensive end-of-life care that can be emotionally and physically challenging for their owners," explained Dr. Kathleen Cooney. "By improving how veterinary teams approach end-of-life conversations and support, we seek to reduce the emotional burden on pet owners while preserving the human-animal bond during difficult times."

This mixed-methods research study will utilize an online survey of pet owners who have recently experienced end-of-life care with their pets to understand what support they need, how they make decisions about different death options (euthanasia, natural death, or hospice care), and when veterinarians discuss end-of-life goals.

The study aims to identify gaps in current veterinary procedures and develop best practices for earlier, more compassionate communication between veterinarians and pet owners. Results from the study will be shared with veterinary communities to enhance end-of-life care standards and promote policies that strengthen the human-animal bond.

"Veterinarians are essential to preserving the human-animal bond, and HABRI is proud to support research that will offer important guidance to help them feel more prepared and confident in providing compassionate end-of-life support," said Steven Feldman, president, HABRI. "Improving end-of-life conversations will not only support pet owners' emotional well-being, but it will also support better welfare outcomes for aging and terminally ill pets."

