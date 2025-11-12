New Report Captures Data and Insights to Better Support the Human-Animal Bond for Underserved Communities

Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) Publishes Expert Proceedings to Support Pet Ownership Across Cultures and Communities

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) today issued a new Report, Healthy Pets, Healthy Communities, applying the learnings from the HABRI Spring Policy Forum focused on identifying barriers, sharing model practices, and advancing policy solutions to better support pet ownership and access to pet care for underserved populations.

"While scientific research shows the benefits of pets for human health, there are still significant barriers that prevent underserved populations from fully experiencing the human-animal bond," said Steven Feldman, HABRI president. "HABRI and its partners convened the Spring Policy Forum to share data and solutions to support pet ownership and care for these communities."

During the Policy Forum, experts across a variety of disciplines, including research, animal welfare, human social services and animal health, shared information highlighting their work to support people and pets. Populations of focus included the unhoused, isolated older adults, and those living in marginalized communities. Attendees participated in engaging discussions that aimed to identify actionable steps to support pet-inclusive policies.

The Report summarizes and synthesizes the discussions and presentations from the Forum, concluding that collaborations between public, non-profit and private entities are essential to advance policies, initiatives and projects that preserve the human-animal bond and create frameworks for equitable access to pet ownership and care.

"We are grateful to the sponsors and partners who supported the HABRI Spring Policy Forum and the creation of this report. It is our hope that this document will provide both inspiration and practical guidance to those working to create a more equitable and pet-inclusive future," added Feldman.

This Report is made possible by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), the World Pet Association (WPA), the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), Petco Love, PetSmart Charities, Wallis Annenberg PetSpace, and Zoetis.

To access the Healthy Pets, Healthy Communities Report, please visit www.habri.org/policy-forum.

About HABRI

HABRI is a not-for-profit organization that funds innovative scientific research to document the health benefits of companion animals; educates the public about human-animal bond research; and advocates for the beneficial role of companion animals in society. For more information, please visit http://www.habri.org.

Media Contact:

Hayley Maynard

[email protected]

SOURCE Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI)