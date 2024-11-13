New Research Uncovers Gaps in Consumer Battery Recycling Knowledge for America Recycles Day

Report shows 54 percent of respondents have thrown lithium batteries in the trash, threatening environmental safety and the clean energy transition

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To highlight the importance of America Recycles Day (Nov. 15), Cirba Solutions , the premier battery recycling materials and management company, shared a new report that highlighted consumer insights on lithium battery recycling, titled The Consumers Lithium Landscape. The findings from the survey provide key insights into the lack of consumer awareness regarding the safe recycling of lithium batteries.

According to the survey, more than half of respondents (53 percent) are unaware of how to properly recycle lithium batteries, while 41 percent do not know the dangers of improper disposal. This highlights a societal need for greater education and action as the U.S. transitions toward more sustainable energy solutions. Proper lithium battery recycling is crucial for enhancing safety in our recycling streams, recovering key battery materials for new batteries, creating a circular economy, as well as supporting sustainable future energy systems.

Improperly disposing of lithium batteries in landfills poses safety and environmental concerns. This is particularly concerning for lithium-ion batteries found in everyday consumer products, including cell phones and laptops. The average individual owns nine lithium battery-powered devices, and 98 percent use these devices daily. Despite this, 55 percent of respondents do not know where to recycle these batteries and 37 percent are unaware they can be recycled at all. Even among those who understand lithium batteries should not be disposed of in regular trash bins, 45 percent admit they do because of a lack of understanding about where to dispose of them.

"Despite the widespread use of lithium batteries, there is a significant gap in understanding how to safely handle and dispose of them," said Karen Gay, Manager of Community Engagement at Cirba Solutions. "Even when people are aware that batteries need to be recycled, the lack of clear and accessible information on how and where to do so is a barrier. Cirba Solutions is committed to bridging this gap through education and outreach. This data highlights just how important this effort is for protecting both communities and the environment."

To enhance community education on the subject of recycling used batteries, Cirba Solutions launched the SustainABILITY 10,000 initiative in April of 2024, committing to 10,000 hours of community engagement and education in communities across North America. This initiative raises awareness of battery recycling opportunities, as proper recycling can reduce the risk of thermal events caused by improper handling of batteries. By engaging directly with communities, Cirba Solutions is driving meaningful change toward safer and more sustainable battery use and disposal.

In addition to covering consumer devices, The Consumers Lithium Landscape report dives into the rapid growth of electric vehicles (EVs) and reveals similar knowledge gaps in the safe recycling of EV batteries, further underscoring the need for public awareness and accessible recycling solutions. This includes:

Growing EV Demand: Interest is surging, with 12 percent of respondents surveyed already driving an electric vehicle, and 37 percent of non-EV-driving respondents planning to buy one within the next 12 to 36 months. High gas prices are pushing 70 percent to seek fuel savings, while 69 percent aim to reduce emissions and 56 percent are drawn to cutting-edge automotive technology, signaling a strong shift toward electric mobility.

"As we celebrate America Recycles Day, it's vital to emphasize that recycling old, used and damaged batteries is an environmental responsibility and also a crucial step in enhancing our circular economy," said Jay Wago, Chief Commercial Officer of Cirba Solutions. "With the expected rise in EV adoption and electronic devices that charge our everyday lives, we must address the educational gap surrounding battery recycling practices. By raising awareness and educating consumers, we can create a cleaner and safer world."

To view a summary of the The Consumers Lithium Landscape report, click here.

Methodology

Kickstand conducted the The Consumers Lithium Landscape survey online between July 24 - 28, 2024. It reflects the opinions of 601 American consumers. The survey was conducted at 95 percent confidence with a +/- 4 percent margin of error.

About Cirba Solutions

Cirba Solutions is a premier battery recycling materials and management company extracting critical materials from scrap and used batteries, and then supplying those battery-grade metals back into the supply chain. As the only vertically integrated team with an operational, differentiated platform and a full suite of capabilities, Cirba Solutions is leading the creation of a circular battery supply chain.

