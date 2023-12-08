New Research Uncovers Women's Sports Viewership Trends

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain the Growth Agency, the leading independent and female-led performance advertising agency, has published new research that explores women's sports viewing and consumption habits and what content fans seek from female athletes. Based on a quantitative survey utilizing their proprietary research tool, MindReader™, the report helps brand marketers better understand how to engage with this growing, affluent audience.

The research found that fans of women's sports (FOWS) are more likely to purchase from brands associated with women's sports teams/female athletes, highlighting ROI potential for investing in women's sports media and content. The report dives into the FOWS profile including which sports they are watching, how they are watching/engaging and breaks down results by generational cohorts.

Key findings include:

Across generations, the majority of FOWS are seeking sports content and personal content from the female athletes they follow

63% of FOWS are interested in the lifestyles of the female athletes they follow, with Millennials expressing the most interest

71% of FOWS agree that brands that partner with women's teams show their commitment to the advancement of women's sports

"If you're looking to reach new or broader audiences, women's sports can present a real growth opportunity for performance-minded brands," said Sue Collins, Chief Client Officer at Rain the Growth Agency. "Our research breaks down which mediums marketers can find these engaged fans and what content best resonates with each generation."

Earlier this year, Rain the Growth Agency launched HypeHer, a dedicated practice area that helps identify media and content opportunities in women's sports. With more than 25 years of proven performance marketing success, the agency combines experience elevating female athlete brand ambassadors and buying effective high-reach media in women's sports programming for a variety of DTC clients.

Research in the report is sourced from an online quantitative survey with nearly 1,000 U.S. adult respondents. To download the full research report, click here.

For more information about connecting with FOWS, visit https://www.rainforgrowth.com/hypeher/.

About Rain the Growth Agency

Rain the Growth Agency is an independent, women-led, fully integrated and performance-minded advertising agency. We link brand strategy, creative and production with audience targeting, dynamic cross-channel media investment and advanced analytics to achieve sales and branding goals simultaneously, without compromise. Our holistic Transactional Brand Building approach produces transformational growth for our clients ranging from DTC fast companies and category disruptors to established brands. Clients include Humana, Lending Tree, CenterWell, 1-800 Flowers, Rothy's, Headspace, OOFOS, Lume and BISSELL. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon since 1998, our agency has 300 employees nationwide.

