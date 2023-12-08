New Research Uncovers Women's Sports Viewership Trends

News provided by

Rain the Growth Agency

08 Dec, 2023, 12:00 ET

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain the Growth Agency, the leading independent and female-led performance advertising agency, has published new research that explores women's sports viewing and consumption habits and what content fans seek from female athletes. Based on a quantitative survey utilizing their proprietary research tool, MindReader™, the report helps brand marketers better understand how to engage with this growing, affluent audience.

Continue Reading
Rain the Growth Agency has released a new research report that dives into fans of women's sports and where and how are they consuming women's sports content.
Rain the Growth Agency has released a new research report that dives into fans of women's sports and where and how are they consuming women's sports content.

The research found that fans of women's sports (FOWS) are more likely to purchase from brands associated with women's sports teams/female athletes, highlighting ROI potential for investing in women's sports media and content. The report dives into the FOWS profile including which sports they are watching, how they are watching/engaging and breaks down results by generational cohorts.

Key findings include:

  • Across generations, the majority of FOWS are seeking sports content and personal content from the female athletes they follow
  • 63% of FOWS are interested in the lifestyles of the female athletes they follow, with Millennials expressing the most interest
  • 71% of FOWS agree that brands that partner with women's teams show their commitment to the advancement of women's sports

"If you're looking to reach new or broader audiences, women's sports can present a real growth opportunity for performance-minded brands," said Sue Collins, Chief Client Officer at Rain the Growth Agency. "Our research breaks down which mediums marketers can find these engaged fans and what content best resonates with each generation."

Earlier this year, Rain the Growth Agency launched HypeHer, a dedicated practice area that helps identify media and content opportunities in women's sports. With more than 25 years of proven performance marketing success, the agency combines experience elevating female athlete brand ambassadors and buying effective high-reach media in women's sports programming for a variety of DTC clients.

Research in the report is sourced from an online quantitative survey with nearly 1,000 U.S. adult respondents. To download the full research report, click here.

For more information about connecting with FOWS, visit https://www.rainforgrowth.com/hypeher/.

About Rain the Growth Agency

Rain the Growth Agency is an independent, women-led, fully integrated and performance-minded advertising agency. We link brand strategy, creative and production with audience targeting, dynamic cross-channel media investment and advanced analytics to achieve sales and branding goals simultaneously, without compromise. Our holistic Transactional Brand Building approach produces transformational growth for our clients ranging from DTC fast companies and category disruptors to established brands. Clients include Humana, Lending Tree, CenterWell, 1-800 Flowers, Rothy's, Headspace, OOFOS, Lume and BISSELL. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon since 1998, our agency has 300 employees nationwide.

Media Contact Information:
Beatrice Livioco
Senior Director of Marketing
[email protected] 

SOURCE Rain the Growth Agency

Also from this source

Applications Now Open for 2023-2024 SheScales Marketing Advisory Program

Applications Now Open for 2023-2024 SheScales Marketing Advisory Program

SheScales, a marketing advisory program powered by Rain the Growth Agency, has announced it is now accepting applications for its 2023-2024 program....
Rain the Growth Agency Launches HypeHer to Connect Brands to Women's Sports

Rain the Growth Agency Launches HypeHer to Connect Brands to Women's Sports

Rain the Growth Agency, a leading independent and female-led performance advertising agency, has launched a dedicated practice area called HypeHer....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.