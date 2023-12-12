SheScales Program Announces 2023-2024 Cohort

Four participants to receive marketing advisory support through 2024

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SheScales, a marketing advisory program powered by Rain the Growth Agency, has selected four female-founded companies to participate in its 2023-2024 program. The program provides mentorship and dedicated marketing support for up to one calendar year.

The 2023-2024 cohort companies are:

Connect & Beyond Physical Therapy – Combining physical therapy with preventative wellness classes, Diane Shiffer founded Connect & Beyond Physical Therapy to provide holistic healthcare to adults 40+ seeking "enlightened aging." The practice offers unique small group classes such as Essentrics, Return to Run and Tai Chi to support clients post-injury/surgery, help build strength and improve mobility. Their unique approach also integrates community engagement to increase accountability and client satisfaction.

hope&plum – Founded by Skye Amundsen and Mallory Mascoli, hope&plum manufactures sustainably-made inclusive baby carriers. They offer a diverse selection designed to accommodate all body types, sizes, and abilities. Beyond their product offerings, hope&plum fosters a vibrant and supportive community of parents who share their babywearing experiences. They also provide one-on-one support to ensure every customer feels confident and comfortable wearing their baby.

Southern Roots Vegan Bakery – Southern Roots Vegan Bakery's mission is to craft gourmet plant-based desserts that delight every palate, making vegan indulgence both accessible and exceptional. Founded by Cara Pitts and her husband Marcus, they make delicious vegan cakes, cookies, donuts and ice cream without compromising on taste. They are based in San Antonio, Texas, but their products are available to ship nationwide.

Therapeutic Focus – Therapeutic Focus provides occupational, physical and speech therapy, as well as other therapy services for children in the West Memphis area and virtually. After suffering from a speech impediment and requiring speech therapy services as a child, LaTeasha Gaither-Davis decided to open the first Black female-owned therapy clinic in rural Arkansas to fulfill the healthcare needs of children in her community.

"We had an exceptionally strong pool of applicants this year, but felt Connect & Beyond Physical Therapy, hope&plum, Southern Roots Vegan Bakery and Therapeutic Focus were well-positioned to benefit from our CREW's marketing and media expertise in our next cohort," said Jane Crisan, Rain the Growth Agency Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to helping these companies scale in 2024 and beyond."

Each participating company will receive tailored consultation on their marketing strategies, business goals and campaigns through 2024 from a variety of strategists and subject matter expert volunteers at Rain the Growth Agency.

Earlier this year, SheScales also refreshed their board of advisors to include experts across business disciplines including:

  • Stacey Burr, Founder and President, Future Standard Inc.

  • Clay Creps, Partner, Tonkon Torp LLP

  • Michelle Fallon, Senior Vice President, MMSI

  • Odalys Flores, Vice President, POV Agency

  • Lynn Le, Principal, Tigereye LLC

  • Joy McCammon, Senior Vice President of Talent Management, Rain the Growth Agency

  • Sara Moorthy, Managing Partner, Leavened

  • Bianca Reed, Founder, Convey Culture

  • Krithika Rosenthal, Group Director, Strategy, Wavemaker

  • Rian Schmidt, Chief Technology Officer, Rain the Growth Agency

The SheScales board of advisors will provide mentorship and networking opportunities for cohort members in areas outside of marketing.

For more information about brands the program has previously supported, visit https://www.shescales.com/.

About SheScales

SheScales supports female founders by providing DTC marketing and media advisory services in-kind, to help founders scale their companies fearlessly! We also provide networking opportunities and a home-grown community dedicated to empowering female leaders. Michelle Cardinal, founder and CEO of Rain the Growth Agency, created SheScales to serve as a marketing resource for women-led DTC brands. Marketing and media experts from within Rain the Growth Agency donate their time and expertise with a shared passion to improve gender equality in the American business landscape. 

About Rain the Growth Agency

Rain the Growth Agency is an independent, women-led, fully integrated and performance-minded advertising agency. We link brand strategy, creative and production with audience targeting, dynamic cross-channel media investment and advanced analytics to achieve sales and branding goals simultaneously, without compromise. Our holistic Transactional Brand Building approach produces transformational growth for our clients ranging from DTC fast companies and category disruptors to established brands. Clients include Humana, Meta, Shopify, CenterWell, 1-800 Flowers, OOFOS, Lume and BISSELL. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon since 1998, our agency has 300 employees nationwide.

Media Contact Information:
Beatrice Livioco
Senior Director of Marketing + SheScales Program Director
[email protected]

SOURCE Rain the Growth Agency

