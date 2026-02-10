New Research Unveils Golden Opportunity for America's Heartland to Extend U.S. Energy Dominance

Midwest could unlock untapped RNG potential to support LNG exports and deliver massive economic benefits for rural communities and farmers.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research published today by Vanguard Renewables reveals how America's heartland is sitting on a massive, untapped energy resource that could transform American agriculture while positioning the U.S. to dominate the rapidly expanding maritime fuel market.

Midwest could unlock untapped RNG potential to support LNG exports and deliver massive economic benefits for rural communities and farmers.

The analysis shows that using Midwestern agricultural waste—particularly crop residues and food waste—can generate approximately 1,580 trillion Btu of renewable natural gas, more than eight times the current RNG market. When upgraded and liquefied, RNG becomes bio‑LNG, a drop-in fuel that enables conventional LNG to meet international low-carbon requirements without requiring new vessels or infrastructure.

The opportunity comes at a critical moment. The global sustainable marine fuel market is projected to grow from $13 billion in 2024 to $836 billion by 2034, and bio-LNG is essential to ensuring U.S. LNG remains competitive as the maritime industry shifts away from traditional diesel fuels and lifecycle emissions standards tighten globally. America's heartland is positioned to capture a significant share of this market, generating substantial benefits for rural communities and farmers.

However, a critical policy gap threatens to leave this opportunity unrealized. Because ocean‑going vessels are excluded from the Renewable Fuel Standard, bio‑LNG used in maritime applications cannot access the same renewable fuel credit value as other fuel uses. This limits investment signals and risks reducing the long-term competitiveness of U.S. LNG in global markets. Bipartisan legislation has been introduced to address this gap and level the playing field with European regulations.

"The Midwest is sitting on a production advantage that can strengthen rural economies and extend U.S. energy leadership for decades," said Mike O'Laughlin, CEO of Vanguard Renewables and author of the white paper. "The region has the feedstock, the land, and the proximity to existing infrastructure to scale quickly, but targeted policy action is needed now to unlock this generational opportunity."

Harnessing this potential will bolster infrastructure investments that would deliver a clear triple win for America:

Rural Prosperity: $1.1 billion to $2 billion in additional annual revenue for farmers across the agriculture sector, totaling $105 billion to $185 billion through 2050, enough to reduce farm losses by nearly one-third in challenging years





Infrastructure Investment: $120 billion to $220 billion of investment in production capacity and delivery infrastructure for U.S. RNG and other advanced fuels





Job Creation: 390,000 to 680,000 jobs across farming communities, energy infrastructure, and maritime operations

The white paper includes state-level analysis highlighting where this opportunity is most concentrated and how existing infrastructure could be expanded. For example, the analysis finds that Ohio could increase its RNG output roughly sevenfold by incorporating agricultural residues into its feedstock mix.

This opportunity presents total economic growth potential of $2 trillion to $3 trillion in cumulative GDP by 2050. Capturing the full value at stake will require coordinated action from policymakers, farmers, agriculture associations, private investors, and local communities. A successful push will increase both production and export capacity—giving the U.S. another lucrative channel to extend its global LNG leadership.

The full white paper, Harnessing the Untapped Energy Potential of America's Heartland, including detailed economic analysis and state-level data, is available for download at www.vanguardrenewables.com/vr-lng-white-paper.

About Vanguard Renewables

Vanguard Renewables is a leading U.S. environmental services company and producer of biomethane from organic waste. Headquartered in Weston, Massachusetts, the company builds, owns, and operates on-farm anaerobic digesters that convert food, beverage, and agricultural waste into pipeline-ready renewable natural gas. Vanguard Renewables is rapidly scaling its footprint, operating sites across the Northeast, Midwest, and Southeast while developing additional facilities nationwide. By diverting organic waste streams from landfills, the company is reducing greenhouse gas emissions at scale while supporting critical domestic energy infrastructure and regenerative agriculture for America's farms. Vanguard Renewables is a portfolio company of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), part of BlackRock. Learn more at www.vanguardrenewables.com

