New Retirement Planning Book from The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors Outlines Five Key Principles to Strive to Live Your Best Life

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Retired and soon-to-be retired professionals, executives and business owners can find five key principles to help reduce taxes and preserve their hard-earned wealth to create a more abundant lifestyle and a greater legacy in a new book, "Retire Abundantly" co-authored by Marilyn Suey CFP TM, Ora Citron MBA, and Scott Keffer.

Book Cover The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors

"Building wealth over your lifetime is one thing. Successfully saving, preserving and passing on your hard-earned wealth is another," said Marilyn Suey, founder of The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors, based in San Ramon. Calif. "You may only retire once, so let's plan on getting it right!'

"This is an easy to read book that is a handy reference for many high-net worth families as they take their next steps to retirement," said Kevin Harrington, an original Shark on the hit TV Show, "Shark Tank" and inventor of the infomercial. "I believe your wealth is more than your money and I have used these principles to support my business and my family."

Marilyn Suey and Ora Citron serve and support their clients as they prepare for their retirement or their second act, to avoid little-known missteps that may derail the lifestyle they had dreamed of and planned for.

"The 4 hidden risks to your abundant lifestyle are ones we all face," said Ora Citron, wealth planner.

Living longer than you planned

Paying more in taxes than expected

Increasing cost of health care as we mature

Failing to overcome your own blind spots about money and wealth creation.

"Retire Abundantly" provides you with the strategies to help you enjoy your desired lifestyle in retirement.

"Marilyn and Ora co-authored this book to support their work with their clients. They have a passion and purpose that comes from the heart," said James Malinchak, author, speaker and featured on ABC hit TV show, "Secret Millionaire." "Their Prosperity BlueprintTM process guides you on your path to your desired lifestyle starting today, for tomorrow and for life."

The book "Retire Abundantly" also explains:

Why the retirement planning industry has left some retirees looking for more answers

The money myths that have become all too common.

"This book educates the reader without the typical technical jargon that adds to confusion and results in retirement mistakes," said Suey.

For information, go to www.diamondgroupwealthadvisors.com

About The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors

The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors is an independent wealth management firm that empowers its clients to design and define their ideal lifestyles starting today, for tomorrow and for life. We follow a disciplined planning process that enables our clients to build their customized Prosperity Blueprint that guides them as they travel on their path toward financial independence. Our clients understand that their wealth is more than their money. Working with us, using our Prosperity BluePrint TM process, we help guide our clients to take care of their families, and the people and causes they care about deeply.

The financial consultants at The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors are registered representatives with, and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC. and The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors are separate entities from LPL Financial. Marilyn Suey CA Insurance License #0E01981. Ora Citron CA Insurance License #0D87132.

The LPL Financial representatives associated with this website may discuss and/or transact securities business only with residents of the following states: California, Colorado, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Virginia, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, and Florida.

Contact

Lorna Stegall

817-807-2257

[email protected]

Marilyn Suey

925-219-0080

[email protected]

SOURCE The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors