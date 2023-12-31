New Rewards App & "Bean-efits" at The Human Bean

News provided by

The Human Bean

31 Dec, 2023, 10:15 ET

MEDFORD, Ore., Dec. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Bean drive-thru coffee franchise has launched a freshly updated Rewards App for customers of the nation-wide drive-thru coffee company.

Originally founded in 1998 with a mission to inspire authentic human connections with a bean on top, The Human Bean has established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee, and innovative flavors over the last quarter-century.

Continue Reading
Earn rewards and free drinks with The Human Bean app.
Earn rewards and free drinks with The Human Bean app.

"As we continue to grow and expand across the U.S., it's important to us to listen to our customers and learn how we can better serve them," says Christine Dalrymple, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at The Human Bean. "This new app is one of the ways we're doing that. We've simplified and strengthened our Rewards program so that customers will earn rewards faster and more frequently."

With The Human Bean's updated Rewards App, customers are able to earn "beans" on food and drink purchases each time they visit, which will be tallied toward personalized rewards. Customers can earn rewards per dollar spent, depending on their status level — Silver, Gold, or Platinum. Platinum customers will earn the most beans per dollar, and will enjoy exclusive rewards and early access to special promotions throughout the year.

App users will also receive free birthday drinks each year, and be able to add and redeem physical gift cards through the new app experience. New users can earn 250 beans just by signing up — the equivalent of a free brewed coffee or tea.

"We're thrilled to be updating our Rewards App to make the drive-thru experience even better for our customers," says Scott Anderson, Chief Operating Officer of The Human Bean.

Customers are now able to download The Human Bean's new Rewards App on the Apple Store or Google Play, and current App users can update and activate their accounts. Learn more about The Human Bean's new Rewards App at thehumanbean.com.

About The Human Bean
With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee, and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 260 locations open or under development in 21 states. 

Learn more at thehumanbean.com.

SOURCE The Human Bean

Also from this source

The Human Bean Tallies 2023 Giveback Numbers & Highlights

The Human Bean Tallies 2023 Giveback Numbers & Highlights

The Human Bean is sharing results of this year's giveback donation days, new location openings, and specialty drink debuts. With more drive-thru...
Coffee for a Cure Raises Record Funds Again in 2023

Coffee for a Cure Raises Record Funds Again in 2023

The Human Bean held its 18th annual breast cancer giveback event, Coffee for a Cure, on Friday, October 20, 2023. All food and beverage sales from...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.