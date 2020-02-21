New Ricky Zoom Toy Line Races Into Walmart In Time For Easter

Built for speed, Ricky Zoom is a little red rescue bike who races around the sports track with his friends, tries new stunts at the park, and zooms excitedly into every adventure. Now, kids can play along with Lights and Sounds Ricky , which takes Ricky Zoom straight from the TV show to playtime. Complete with articulated and moving wheels, and a light up visor, the item also plays bike sounds and character phrases from the show.

Adding to the fun, kids can explore Ricky's House Playset, which is inspired by the Zoom family's residence. Full of sounds and surprises, it features a bike launcher, bike tire check station, two unique Ricky accessories, a rotating exploration platform, elevator functions and action ramps. The playset also includes articulated Ricky and Toot figures and is compatible with other sets and three-inch figures.

TOMY's Ricky Zoom line is setting new standards for the industry. Each toy bike included in the range is freewheeling and freestanding, which is a first for toy bikes, and will ensure hours of playtime enjoyment.

"Ricky Zoom is such an engaging character and we're thrilled to be creating a line of products that are based on the show," said TOMY Chief Brand & Commercial Officer Vinnie D'Alleva. "The entire line was designed to bring the show to life, and it was important that all of its features were representative of it. From the sounds to the functional accessories, we're bringing the show directly into kids' playrooms."

"Ricky Zoom has resonated with young audiences across the country, and with the arrival of the TOMY toy collection at Walmart this spring, little ones will have lots of opportunities to play out 'cool bike stuff' with Ricky and the Bike Buddies," said SVP, Licensing, North America for eOne Family & Brands Joan Grasso.

Ricky Zoom, the first-ever all-bike show for preschoolers, raced into Nickelodeon households on September 9, 2019 in the U.S. Developed by Emmy Award-winning creator Alexander Bar and production house Frog Box, Ricky Zoom highlights the importance of friendship, resourcefulness, community and teamwork.

The official Ricky Zoom app, "Welcome to Wheelford," is available for free on iOS and Android platforms. It features fun mini-games and interactive playgrounds for kids to zoom into adventure and explore the world of Wheelford. The app allows audiences the ability to engage with the Bike Buddies on and off the screen, in addition to active social channels.

For more information on Ricky Zoom, please visit the series website and get up to speed on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

To learn more about TOMY and its range of innovative, high-quality toys, visit www.tomy.com. For news, updates and product information, follow TOMY on Facebook and Instagram.

About TOMY International

TOMY International (www.tomy.com) is a leading global designer, producer and marketer of a broad range of innovative, high-quality toys sold to preschoolers, youths and adults under the TOMY® and Ertl® brands as well as products for parents, infants and toddlers marketed under Lamaze®, The First Years®, JJ Cole® Collections and Boon® brands. TOMY International's mission is to make the world smile. TOMY International reaches its target consumers through multiple channels of distribution supporting more than 25,000 retail outlets throughout North and South America, Europe and Australia. TOMY International is a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan-based TOMY Company, Ltd. (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code No. 7867). © TOMY.

About Entertainment One

Entertainment One Ltd. (eOne) is a talent-driven independent studio that specializes in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. As part of global play and entertainment company Hasbro, eOne's expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales; family programming, merchandising and licensing; digital content; and live entertainment. Through its extensive reach and scale, and a deep commitment to high-quality entertainment, eOne unlocks the power and value of creativity.

eOne brings to market both original and existing content, sourcing IP from Hasbro's portfolio of 1500+ brands, and through a diversified network of creative partners and eOne companies including: international feature film distribution company Sierra/Affinity; Amblin Partners with DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; Makeready with Brad Weston; unscripted television production companies Renegade 83, Daisybeck, Blackfin and Whizz Kid Entertainment; live entertainment leaders Round Room Live; world-class music companies Audio Network, Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang; and award-winning emerging content and technology studio Secret Location.

Media Contact for TOMY:

Hollywood Agency

Monica Higgins for TOMY

monica@hollywoodagency.com

781-749-0077 x22

Media Contact for Entertainment One:

License to PR

Diana Veysey

Diana@licensetopr.co.uk

Tel: 020 7637 4660

SOURCE TOMY International

Related Links

http://www.tomy.com

