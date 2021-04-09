New Roche Bros. Location Opens in Watertown, MA at Arsenal Yards

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche Bros., the locally-owned and family-operated grocer, today announced it is open for business in the thriving Watertown neighborhood of Arsenal Yards. The new grocery store, located at 96 Arsenal Yards Blvd., marks the first Roche Bros. location in Watertown. The premium, full-service marketplace offers high-quality meat, seafood and produce, ready-to-eat prepared foods, locally sourced grocery items, national grocery favorites, catering, and home delivery to guests and residents of Arsenal Yards and the greater Watertown community.

For its grand opening on April 9th, Roche Bros. owner Rick Roche will be cutting the ribbon alongside local officials at 11:00am ET; the ribbon cutting will be streamed live on Roche Bros. and Arsenal Yards Facebook and Instagram feeds. The first 250 customers through the doors will receive gift bags sampling goods sold throughout the store. Customers can also enter a sweepstakes to win a Roche Bros. gift basket, a YETI cooler, sponsored by Hint Water, or a paddleboard, sponsored by 88 Acres.

With a focus on providing unique and local offerings, Roche Bros. is known for its high-quality perishables - notably fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared foods, baked goods and artisan cheeses. With 24,000 square feet of retail space, the new store features a "Chop Shop" with smoothies, cut fruits and vegetables, a "Cheese Shop" offering artisan cheese and charcuterie boards, prepared foods, made-to-order sandwiches in the deli, a Flatbread Pizza Bar with grab and go and to-order pizzas, a R.B. Roasters Café with espresso drinks featuring locally roasted coffee, indoor/outdoor seating, and an outdoor produce market when in season.

Roche Bros. has been a family-owned and operated business serving local communities since 1952. "Our expansion into Watertown at Arsenal Yards delivers our vision of bringing an innovative food shopping experience into local neighborhoods. This store combines the variety and first-rate shopping experience of Roche Bros., with the innovation and product assortment of Brothers Marketplace", said Linda SanGiacomo, Vice President of Marketing for Roche Bros. "In Watertown, we will continue to offer the traditional products our customers have grown to love, as well as innovative specialty items that cater to the needs and desires of residents and guests of Arsenal Yards."

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Roche Bros. to the neighborhood as one of the anchor tenants of Arsenal Yards," said Tom Wilder, principal of The Wilder Companies. "Known as the 'best of the best' of Boston-area grocers, the much-anticipated opening of Roche Bros. will offer our community the widest possible selection of fresh ingredients, along with incredible customer service, and will most certainly be a big draw for those working, visiting and living at Arsenal Yards."

Located across the street from City Works Eatery and Pour House, Ben & Jerry's, and the Majestic 7 cinema, the storefront entrance is on Arsenal Blvd, with dedicated parking available in the building's garage. Roche Bros. café opens on to the Arsenal Yards River Green, where customers can enjoy outdoor seating and activities. Roche Bros. offers curbside pick-up and delivery through rochebros.com, and delivery partnerships through Instacart and Shipt.

Roche Bros. joins Ulta Beauty and the brand new 146-room Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton as the first three openings of 2021 at Arsenal Yards, in what is sure to be an exciting year for the development. Across the street from Roche Bros., the Majestic 7 cinema just reopened, offering visitors seven screens of entertainment and new releases. Visitors can also look forward to additional openings, including Buttermilk & Bourbon, Condesa Restaurante & Tequila Bar, Tori Jiro, Pure Barre, and Gordon's Liquors in the coming months, along with the leasing of 300 residential apartments at Blvd & Bond. Later this year, Arsenal Yards will be unveiling Bond Square, a new outdoor space for dining, events, festivals and more. Learn more at www.arsenalyards.com.

Roche Bros. is a family-owned business, employing more than 4,000 associates in its 22 Roche Bros., Sudbury Farms and Brothers Marketplace grocery stores. Headquartered in Mansfield, MA, Roche Bros. offers the highest quality meat, seafood and produce, full-service catering, home delivery, and more. Second generation owners Rick and Ed Roche carry on the family tradition of operating Roche Bros. with a passion for great food and great customer service.

Along the Charles River, in the heart of East End Watertown, Greater Boston's next great neighborhood is emerging. With continued growth and development, by Fall of 2021 Arsenal Yards will be a thriving new neighborhood with over 50 curated shops, eateries, fitness, and entertainment venues including The Majestic 7, Buttermilk & Bourbon, and Roche Bros. The more than one million square foot mixed-use development also includes state-of-the-art life science lab space, 300 contemporary apartments, and a 146-room Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton. Merging the best of community, culture, and lifestyle into a uniquely ideal place to live, work, and play, Arsenal Yards' original mural art installations are adding to the urban vibe along with enhanced outdoor and green spaces for social and community gatherings. Arsenal Yards is a co-development of Boylston Properties and Wilder. For more information visit www.arsenalyards.com.



