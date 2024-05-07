New Rooms, Two New Pools, and Other Major Upgrades Coming to THE HOTEL at Black Oak Casino Resort for Summer 2025

48 New Suites, Children's Pool with Splash Pad, and Renovations to All Existing Suites Highlight Black Oak Casino Resort's Continued Dedication to Creating the Ultimate Family Destination in Central California

TUOLUMNE, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- As part of a sustained effort to provide families in Tuolumne County and beyond with a vacation destination that offers memorable entertainment options to guests of all ages, Black Oak Casino Resort is pleased to announce the details of a major renovation and expansion project at THE HOTEL. On track for a summer 2025 completion date, this substantial update includes the addition of 48 brand-new suites, a complete overhaul of the existing 148 rooms, an updated hotel exterior, and the construction of two all-new aquatic facilities.

Black Oak Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians who are dedicated to creating a wholesome, family experience for the Tuolumne community. Moorefield Construction, Inc. was awarded the bid for this expansion and has a well-documented history of creating some of California's most iconic buildings. Steelman Partners, a renowned architectural firm based out of Las Vegas, has designed the new look for THE HOTEL.

"THE HOTEL has been the premier lodging choice for visitors to Tuolumne County since we first opened it in 2013, and we are excited to share this next phase with the public," said Ty Day Jr., Chair of the Tuolumne Economic Development Authority Board of Directors. "This expansion and renovation reflects our desire to provide Black Oak Casino Resort guests with the ultimate luxury experience in the Sierra Nevada."

The new exterior design of THE HOTEL will combine a sleek, modern look with the natural scenic beauty of Tuolumne. This update will also connect THE HOTEL to the gaming area and create a grand, dramatic new lobby that will serve as the main shared entrance to both buildings.

"We were honored to work on this project as THE HOTEL at Black Oak Casino Resort provides such a positive impact on the local economy in Tuolumne County," said Mike Moorefield, president of Moorefield Construction. "This expansion and renovation will solidify THE HOTEL as the best place to stay for families looking to escape their everyday routine and make memories that will last a lifetime."

"Steelman Partners is thrilled to embark on the design journey to expand and revitalize the Black Oak Casino Resort in Tuolumne," said Paul Steelman, CEO of Steelman Partners. "Situated near one of America's most cherished landscapes, Yosemite National Park has been a profound inspiration for our design process. With this rich backdrop in mind, we are committed to crafting a resort experience that seamlessly integrates with its stunning surroundings, offering guests an immersive and unforgettable retreat amidst nature's grandeur. We are confident that Black Oak Casino Resort will emerge as the signature destination in this breathtakingly beautiful setting, setting new standards for luxury and harmony with the environment."

One of the two new pools will be just for adults and include a pool bar, a brand-new larger hot tub, a massive outdoor television screen to enjoy all the big games, and a stage for live music. The other will be designed for children to beat the heat with a splash zone, slides, and various other water features. This will complement the recently opened Elevate jump center that features trampoline jumping, dodgeball, a Junior Jump Zone for small children, a Ninja Course, axe throwing, several multi-sport simulator screens, and much more to keep children and adults of all ages active and entertained.

THE HOTEL is currently open during renovation and reservations can be made at blackoakcasino.com/stay/hotel .

About Black Oak Casino Resort

Located in Tuolumne, Calif. in the scenic Sierra Nevada foothills, Black Oak Casino Resort is owned and operated by The Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians. The resort encompasses 164,770 square feet of entertainment, including 1,100 slot machines, 22 table games, and high-limit and smoke-free gaming. Guests can enjoy casual and upscale dining, plus full bars with craft beer and cocktails, live entertainment, and 24-lane bowling alley. THE HOTEL features 148 luxury rooms and a full-service conference and event center. The RV Park offers 85 full-hookup sites, plus a clubhouse with pool and spa. blackoakcasino.com

About Moorefield Construction

Moorefield Construction Inc. is a family-owned and operated construction firm since 1957. Working in the Tribal Community since 2007, Moorefield has created a solid reputation and lasting relationships by providing professional project management, watching over the Tribe's interests, and completing every project on time, within budget, and with high quality. The Moorefield family completed the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino (Phases 1 and 2) in Wheatland, California, has been working with the Morongo Band of Mission Indians since 2014, and is currently working on hotel renovations at the Harrah's Resort So Cal. (Rincon Tribe) in the San Diego area. moorefieldconstruction.com

About Steelman Partners

Established 37 years ago, Steelman Partners has solidified its reputation as a premier architectural and design firm renowned for its expertise in crafting luxurious casino resorts worldwide. Recent landmarks in its portfolio include the illustrious Resort World and Circa in Las Vegas, along with the breathtaking Santan Mountain resort in Arizona. With a clientele boasting industry giants such as MGM, Galaxy, Sun International, and Caesars, among others, Steelman Partners consistently delivers designs that captivate aesthetically and drive unparalleled profitability. Each project undertaken by Steelman is marked by meticulous attention to detail, innovation, and a commitment to creating a destination that stands out as the undisputed leader in its region. With a track record of success and a dedication to excellence, Steelman Partners continues to shape the landscape of luxury hospitality and gaming worldwide. steelmanpartners.com.

