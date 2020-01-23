New Rotable Warehouse Is Triumph's Gateway To Latin American Spares Market

BERWYN, Pa., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) announced that its Triumph Product Support business unit is opening a new warehouse facility in Miami, Florida today, that will house rotable spare parts. The Triumph warehouse will be located in the vicinity of the Miami International Airport, a prime location to Latin American customers with readily available assets.

The Triumph warehouse will offer nacelle components and airframe and engine accessories to customers within the Latin America region. The new warehouse enables Triumph to respond to customer needs within a matter of hours, in both planned and emergency situations, by accommodating exchange requests from the region. The increased level of service makes it faster and easier for customers to receive rotable parts for short-term use to keep aircraft flying while off-aircraft parts are being serviced at Triumph operated component and accessory repair shops.

"Latin America is a growing market for Triumph," said Bill Kircher, Executive Vice President of Triumph Product Support, "and we are excited to be opening a warehouse location in Miami, the gateway to Latin America, where we can better serve our customers from the region by offering rapid response to their rotable requests."

Triumph Product Support's capabilities include repair of aircraft structures, interiors, accessories, pneumatics, hydraulics, constant speed drives, integrated drive generators, high lift systems, thrust reversers, environmental systems, heat transfer, landing gear actuation and many other key accessories and components.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

