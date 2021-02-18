FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OleumTech®, a leading provider of industrial automation and IoT solutions, today announced the release of a new RTD Temperature Transmitter to its H Series line of hardwired instrumentation, available in 4-20 mA and RS485 Modbus. The H Series RTD Transmitter is perfectly suited for mission-critical industrial applications where reliability and accuracy are of utmost importance. The newly added device is designed for use in Class I, Division 1 hazardous locations with an Explosion-proof, IP67-rated housing. Users can effortlessly configure the device using the push-buttons on the backlit LCD interface while also gaining instant local access to temperature data.

New RTD Transmitter Added to OleumTech® H Series Instrumentation Portfolio

"Our goal is to continue to develop feature-rich, highly reliable, and accurate process automation instrumentation while offering them at price points unrivaled by our competitors. With our new hardwired RTD Transmitter, we are doing exactly that. We will stay persistent in our efforts in providing new and better choices and enable OleumTech as a one-stop-shop for remote process automation needs," said Vrej Isa, COO.

HRTDxxxx Product Highlights:

PT100 ohm RTD sensor

Reference accuracy: ± 0.5 % URL

Stability: ± 0.5 % URL or 0.1 °C per year

Output Options

4-20 mA



RS485 Modbus

Measurement range (°C, °F, or K):

-50 to 400 °C / -58 to 752 °F / -223.15 to 673.15 °K

2" to 18" standard RTD lengths along with other custom available lengths

Custom extension tube lengths and RTD diameter options available

Backlit, rotatable LCD display with both internal and external buttons

½" NPT process connection

Operating/ambient temperature

–40 °C to 85 °C (–40 °F to 185 °F)

2-year limited warranty

Explosion-proof, IP67

Class I, Division 1 (Zone 0) (Pending)

Ex d IIC T6 (Pending)

The H Series RTD Transmitters are available now for ordering. Please contact an OleumTech representative to learn more about the products and pricing.

About OleumTech

OleumTech® is a leading manufacturer of wireless industrial automation, IoT, and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions. For the past two decades, OleumTech has set the performance standards in M2M and IIoT communications with over 500,000 transmitters and 50,000 networks deployed. Their versatile products are distributed globally in oil and gas, refining/petrochemical, water/wastewater, and IoT industries, as well as other industries that require industrially-hardened, battery-powered sensors and I/O networks. Headquartered in Foothill Ranch, CA, OleumTech is an ISO 9001 certified organization with a full commitment to excellence in delivering superior quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

For more information, visit www.oleumtech.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contact Information:

OleumTech Corporation

Sales and Marketing

ph +1 949-305-9009

tf +1 866-508-8586

[email protected]

SOURCE OleumTech

Related Links

https://oleumtech.com

