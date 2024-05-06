New SABRE Pepper Spray with Built-in Alarm Offers Double Protection for Women

ST. LOUIS, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SABRE®, the leading brand in personal safety and the #1 pepper spray trusted by police and consumers worldwide, is proud to announce its latest innovation designed to provide unparalleled safety for women everywhere - the SABRE® 2-In-1 Pepper Spray with Personal Alarm. This groundbreaking safety product combines the formidable defense of SABRE's Maximum Strength pepper spray with the added security of a piercing 130dB alarm, creating a dual-action safety solution with just one press for women, especially those heading to college, navigating urban cities, or working late nights.

David Nance, CEO of the family-owned and operated company, deeply understands the anxiety that comes with sending loved ones off to college or knowing they commute to work and work late hours. "Every parent feels a tug at their heartstrings when saying goodbye to their daughters, hoping and praying for their safety in every step. With the SABRE® 2-In-1 Pepper Spray with Personal Alarm we aim to offer more than just a product; it's peace of mind," Nance states. "It's about giving women the power to live confidently, knowing they're equipped with a tool designed for their safety. It's about allowing them to take control of their lives with confidence and freedom."

The SABRE® 2-In-1 Pepper Spray with Personal Alarm is engineered for convenience, ease of use, and effectiveness. Highlighting key features, this product stands out due to its one-hand operation with Fast Flip Top™ Safety and an ergonomic finger grip for faster and easier aim. The discreet yet accessible design ensures the spray and alarm are ready when needed, attaching effortlessly to one's keys. Made in the USA, SABRE's commitment to quality is evident in every aspect of their products, from formulation to functionality.

Key Features of the SABRE® 2-In-1 Pepper Spray with Personal Alarm:

Dual Activation Alarm & Spray with just one press to Alert & Defend.

with just one press to Alert & Defend. ALERT - 130db attention grabbing alarm reaching up to 1,200 feet . Alarm can also be used independently.

. Alarm can also be used independently. DEFEND - Maximum Strength with UV Marking Dye .

- Maximum Strength with . Available Colors: Black, Cream and Midnight Blue.

"In today's world, proactive personal safety isn't just recommended; it's necessary. Our latest product is a testament to SABRE's commitment to innovation and dedication to empowering individuals," Nance adds. "We've spent nearly 50 years not only developing leading-edge safety solutions but also educating our community to help make our world a safer place. This new 2-in-1 device is a powerful stride forward in that ongoing mission."

SABRE has also committed to offering extensive resources for optimal product use, including access to free training videos and safety tips. Their in-house High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) lab guarantees each canister delivers maximum strength, setting the industry benchmark for reliability and trust.

By providing products that cater to both immediate defense needs and attracting attention in distressing situations, SABRE continues to lead the way in personal safety innovations. The new 2-In-1 Pepper Spray with Personal Alarm is not just a safety tool—it's a symbol of SABRE's enduring commitment to providing individuals with the freedom to enjoy life, backed by the confidence of being protected.

About SABRE®

Since 1975, our family-owned business has protected nearly 100 million SABRE® users. Our efforts have made us the #1 Brand of Pepper Spray. But SABRE® represents more than just pepper spray. We understand your concern for safety as mothers, fathers, and families. From one generation to the next, our passion for personal safety continues to grow as we focus on making the world, your world, a safer place. With a dedication to quality, integrity, and charitable contributions, SABRE has donated over $2.5 million to organizations such as RAINN, COPS, and NBCF. Made in the USA, SABRE is synonymous with reliability, safety, and peace of mind.

For more information on the SABRE 2-In-1 Pepper Spray with Personal Alarm or to learn more about SABRE's mission and other products, please visit sabrered.com.

SOURCE SABRE- Security Equipment Corporation