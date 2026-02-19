New Sage Growth Partners Market Report Finds Healthcare Faxing Isn't Fading Away -- It's Migrating to the Cloud

Survey of U.S. health system and hospital executives shows cloud fax adoption is accelerating, satisfaction is high, and the market is primed for standardization and consolidation.



BALTIMORE, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners today released a new market report, Healthcare Can't Ditch the Fax — It's Just Moving to the Cloud, revealing that cloud faxing solutions are gaining momentum as part of broader, long-term IT and interoperability strategies across U.S. health systems and hospitals.

Based on an independent survey of 100 U.S. health system and hospital executives conducted in Q1 2026, the report finds that cloud fax has moved from "emerging" to "established," with 40% of leaders reporting their organization has already adopted a cloud-based fax solution.

"There is little debate over the fact that traditional faxing has outlived its usefulness across our healthcare ecosystem, yet the process persists to this day," said Dan D'Orazio, CEO Sage Growth Partners. "Despite years-long government campaigns to eliminate paper-based faxing, these initiatives have not been successful, much to the disappointment of clinicians, administrators, and patients. However, our new research validates that new and better options are here and quickly gaining momentum."

Key findings from the report include:

Cloud fax adoption is well underway: 40% have already adopted cloud fax, and another 50% are evaluating or planning to evaluate options, indicating near-term deal activity.





Satisfaction is strong: Nearly 8 in 10 leaders are satisfied or very satisfied with cloud fax services, even as dissatisfaction persists with analog and on-premise workflows.





Integration and cost drive decisions: Top motivations include EHR/EMR integration (74%) and cost savings (72%).





Security and integration complexity remain concerns: Executives cite data security/privacy risks (56%), integration complexity (48%) and cost of migration (48%) as top challenges.





Consolidation opportunity is real: 57% report using different fax solutions across departments, and 49% say they have a consolidation strategy.

The full report and research findings are available here.

