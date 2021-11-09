New SAI360 Software Capabilities for Flexibility & Sustainability

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The events of 2021 tested the resilience, agility, and social consciousness of all organizations. Leaders are grappling with the Great Resignation, climate change disasters, cybersecurity attacks, and hospitals pushed to their limits due to COVID-19 spikes.

SAI360, the only integrated risk management platform with a full suite of capabilities across GRC, Ethics & Compliance Learning, and EHS and Sustainability, announces new capabilities to help organizations manage such diverse risks.

"These disruptions have shed new light on what it means to be risk ready. We're helping organizations manage the increasingly complex responsibilities of this new landscape – and monitor their impact on the environment and society – by building new rapid deployment configurations in the SAI360 platform," says Peter Granat, CEO of SAI360.

Here's what's new in SAI360's 2022 Launch One release.

SAI360 GRC

New GRC modules built on best practices and SAI360's deep expertise in risk and compliance:

New IT Risk Management module helps organizations comply with global IT standards and increase vigilance

Enterprise and Operational Risk Management to measure, monitor, and assess, and an Internal Control/SOX Compliance module to scope and conduct regular control tests

New SAI360 GRC Business Resilience Enterprise solution, powerfully connecting Business Continuity with Vendor Risk, IT Risk, and Operational Risk

SAI360 Healthcare GRC

Adding to SAI360's full suite of healthcare-focused GRC modules, new products will help organizations navigate the shifting healthcare regulatory landscape:

Risk Portal for simple, efficient, rapid, and secure access to the information, files, and services critical to daily business operations

Regulatory Compliance Manager to understand healthcare regulatory obligations and to keep pace with changes through targeted content feeds

Pre-configured best-practice solutions, built on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform, get organizations across the spectrum of the healthcare industry up and running with GRC quickly

SAI360 EHS and Sustainability

Maintain sustainable operations and a resilient, safe, and healthy workplace:

Improved Sustainability Management to support data collection, analysis, and disclosure reporting of sustainability and ESG metrics

Easy-to-use data analytics designed for non-technical users to interrogate data and visualize insights with word cloud, charts, and geo-maps

New vaccination tracking, and delivery of critical information to mobile workers based on GPS location, to keep them safe and well

SAI360 Learning

New learning courses and software:

Foster a respectful workplace with a Code of Conduct that encourages employees to speak up in a hybrid work world

Apply learning science principles that take the pulse of your training program and establish campaigns for critical Ethics & Compliance (E&C) topics in action

Go from mandatory E&C training to certified learning and disclose conflicts in the same workflow

In 2022, it's time to chart a new course. SAI360 provides the software, innovation, and partnership our customers need for the journey!

