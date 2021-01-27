New Sam's Club Mastercard Rewards Program By Synchrony Unlocks Additional Value On Sam's Club Purchases

Here's how it works: Plus members using their Sam's Club Mastercard earn 3% back on purchases in-club; they earn an additional 2% back from their Plus membership for a total of up to 5%. (Each program is independently operated and managed*). That is more value than any other credit card can consistently offer at Sam's Club. For Plus members looking to make their money go further, there's no better credit card in the market today.

Cardmembers can take advantage of these new benefits and features:

More value: 3 + 2 = 5: Plus members earn 3% back on eligible purchases when shopping in-club or digitally through Sam's Club when they use their Sam's Club Mastercard and another 2% back from their Plus membership, for a total of up to 5% rewards on eligible purchases.

members earn 3% back on eligible purchases when shopping in-club or digitally through Sam's Club when they use their Sam's Club Mastercard and another 2% back from their membership, for a total of up to 5% rewards on eligible purchases. Savings: For everyday eligible purchases, the credit card offers an industry leading 5% cash back on fuel anywhere (up to $6,000 ), 3% cash back on dining and takeout, and 1% cash back on all other eligible purchases.

For everyday eligible purchases, the credit card offers an industry leading 5% cash back on fuel anywhere (up to ), 3% cash back on dining and takeout, and 1% cash back on all other eligible purchases. Less contact: As consumers look for ways to transact without touching cash, cards, or keypads, Synchrony has enabled Sam's Club with contact-free technology, including the integration of payments capabilities into Sam's Club Scan & Go patented solution, both in-club and at the pump.

As consumers look for ways to transact without touching cash, cards, or keypads, Synchrony has enabled Sam's Club with contact-free technology, including the integration of payments capabilities into Sam's Club Scan & Go patented solution, both in-club and at the pump. Mobile first: Sam's Club cardholders can easily make purchases, track spending, check and pay balances, and securely manage and freeze accounts via the Sam's Club mobile app enabled by the Synchrony plug-in ('SyPi').

Sam's Club cardholders can easily make purchases, track spending, check and pay balances, and securely manage and freeze accounts via the Sam's Club mobile app enabled by the Synchrony plug-in ('SyPi'). Digitized rewards : No more paper checks! Rewards are automatically loaded onto membership cards and can be used for future purchases made both online and in club, or exchanged for cash back.

: No more paper checks! Rewards are automatically loaded onto membership cards and can be used for future purchases made both online and in club, or exchanged for cash back. Applying made easy: Members can apply for the Sam's Club Mastercard in club and via digital channels including the member service desk, at the point of sale (including Scan & Go), the Sam's Club mobile app, SamsClub.com, via text message, and self-checkout enabled with Synchrony's patent-pending dApply technology, API's, and the Synchrony plug-in ('SyPi').

"We are always looking for ways to give our members a better experience, including ways to help them save money and earn rewards. This new Sam's Club Mastercard rewards program builds upon Sam's Club as an essential business during the pandemic where we saw sales increasing by millions of transactions per week. Now more than ever, our members need savings. They now have a new tool in their toolkit to make their money go further," said Tony Rogers, senior vice president and chief member officer, Sam's Club.

"The new Sam's Club Mastercard rewards program is for members who want to make the most out of every club visit – just by buying things they need to purchase every day," said Tom Quindlen, executive vice president and CEO of Retail Card, Synchrony. "Our nearly three-decade relationship rooted in co-innovation, continues to help provide cardholders with the benefits they deserve and the products they need."

"Mastercard believes in putting the customer at the center and helping them find the most value in the products and services they use every day," said Kush Saxena, executive vice president, U.S. Merchants and Acceptance, Mastercard. "The Sam's Club Mastercard rewards program provides a competitive value proposition, unlocking the expanded benefits and instant savings consumers deserve on their everyday spend needs."

Cardholders can access rewards digitally each February. The rewards can be received as cash back and can be used in any Sam's Club in the U.S or online.

New cardholder benefits go into effect Jan. 27, 2021. The new credit card design will become available in March 2021.

About Sam's Club

Sam's Club®, a division of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members in nearly 600 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Now in its 38th year, Sam's Club continues to redefine warehouse shopping with its highly curated assortment of high-quality fresh food and Member's Mark items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & Go, Curbside Pickup and home delivery service in select markets. To learn more about Sam's Club, visit the Sam's Club Newsroom, shop at SamsClub.com, and interact with Sam's Club on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company. We deliver a wide range of specialized financing programs, as well as innovative consumer banking products, across key industries including digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health and pet. Synchrony enables our partners to grow sales and loyalty with consumers. We are one of the largest issuers of private label credit cards in the United States; we also offer co-branded products, installment loans and consumer financing products for small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as healthcare providers.

Synchrony is changing what's possible through our digital capabilities, deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, frictionless customer experience and customized financing solutions.

For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

Footnotes:

*Cash Rewards are only available for Sam's Club Plus Members for in-club purchases with any form of payment. Sam's Club Plus Members get 2% back on qualifying pre-tax purchases with a maximum reward of $500 per 12-month membership period. Cash Rewards are awarded annually about 2 months prior to renewal date and loaded onto the membership card for use in club, on SamsClub.com or redeemable for cash. A member can accumulate a Maximum Balance of $2,000 in earned Cash Rewards on a membership card, at which point accrual of Cash Rewards stops until the Maximum Balance is reduced. Cash Rewards are not earned for purchases made during the time of Maximum Balance. Restrictions apply. Visit SamsClub.com/CashRewards for exclusions, program details and terms and conditions.

**Sam's Club® Mastercard® cardholders earn Cash Back Rewards on eligible net purchases (less credits, returns, taxes and adjustments) made with their Sam's Club® Mastercard® account. Rewards percentages depend on the type of purchase made. Cash Back Rewards are not earned on the following purchases or transactions at Sam's Club or SamsClub.com: cash advances, tobacco and smoking related products (including electronic cigarettes), prescription purchases, reloading or purchase of prepaid cards, gift cards (including third party gift cards), or any cash equivalents. Maximum of $5,000 in Cash Back Rewards can be earned in a calendar year. Eligible Purchases on multiple Card Accounts for the same Sam's Club member, including business and personal accounts, will be aggregated in determining the $5,000 maximum Cash Back per year. Cash Back Rewards are issued starting each February for the Cash Back earned during the previous calendar year. Cash Back Rewards are forfeited if the Sam's Club® Mastercard® account is not in good standing (i.e., is delinquent) or if the Sam's Club Membership terminates or lapses. Cash Back Rewards will be automatically loaded onto your Sam's Club membership and may be redeemed only at a Sam's Club location or at SamsClub.com. See the "How to Earn Cash Back with your Sam's Club® Mastercard®" rewards program terms or visit SamsClub.com/sams/images/MasterCard_CashBack.pdf for details. The Sam's Club Mastercard is issued by Synchrony Bank pursuant to a license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.

***Rewards are subject to each program's terms, including different maximum rewards and payout dates. Learn more at SamsClub.com/Credit and SamsClub.com/Terms.

Media Contacts:

Meggan Kring

Sam's Club Corporate Communications

515-710-6692

[email protected]

Nicole Ward

AVP, external relations, Synchrony

203-564-6938

@NWardsays

[email protected]

Margaret Williams

Mastercard Communications

914-249-2926

[email protected]

SOURCE Synchrony

Related Links

www.synchrony.com

