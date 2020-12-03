New Santa Fe Mid-Rise Apartment Community Now Leasing Near Famous Railyard District

SANTA FE, N.M., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newly opened and offering area residents an opportunity to experience brand-new, luxurious mid-rise living, Capitol Flats is a four-story development comprised of a 139-unit mix of studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes priced between $1,100 and $2,370 and ranging from 468 to 1,056 square feet. Located at 950 W. Cordova Rd., Capitol Flats was designed by HEDK Architects and developed by Aberg Property Company, developer of the Railyard Flats apartment project in downtown Santa Fe.

"Capitol Flats is a first-of-its-kind mid-rise apartment community in the Railyard District, a neighborhood famous both as a draw for area artists and for the local culture it brings into the city of Santa Fe," said Property Manager Rupert Ortiz. "Residents now have the opportunity to live in the center of all that activity, which is especially attractive for people living and working in or near the Capitol."

Residents of Capitol Flats will enjoy excellent walkability to bus stops, train stations, grocery stores, and the many attractions comprising Santa Fe Plaza. All of this is visible from the building's fourth-floor entertaining deck, an amenity feature not found elsewhere in the area and one which offers views of the State Capitol building and of the Historic Plaza. Also unique to this community is a well-equipped fitness center which sits atop the building, allowing residents to enjoy the urban scenery while taking in some exercise.

This development's luxury homes are pet-friendly and fully outfitted with essential items such as washer/dryer setups, stainless-steel appliance package, quartz countertops, and wood-style flooring. The interiors themselves are spacious in their overall design, with

9-foot ceilings creating a sense of considerable height which couples well with the mid-rise residential dynamic.

What Capitol Flats promises is a highly appealing community environment at the doorstep of Santa Fe's political and commercial juncture. Neighborhood character, history, and transportation options also go a long way in making the location something truly exceptional from a residential standpoint.

Virtual and on-site tours are available. To schedule yours or to learn more about the community, visit https://capitolflatssf.com/ or call (505) 257-4689.

Media Contact: Danielle Clark

Director of Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Capitol Flats