New Save Manatees Postage Stamp to be Issued on Manatee Appreciation Day

What: The U.S. Postal Service will commemorate the new Save Manatees postage stamp on Manatee Appreciation Day.





News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #SaveManateesStamp.



Who: Michelle Krysiak, postmaster, Silver Springs, FL, Post Office

Patrick Rose, executive director, Save the Manatee Club



When: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 9 a.m.



Where: Silver Springs State Park (silversprings.com)

5656 E. Silver Springs Blvd.

Silver Springs, FL 34488



RSVP: Those interested in attending should RSVP at usps.com/savemanateesstamp.



Background: The gentle West Indian manatee is a vulnerable marine mammal. Manatees inhabit Florida's inland waterways and warm areas of the coastal Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.





Every day, a West Indian manatee eats up to 10 percent of its weight in aquatic plants. Adults can reach 11 feet long and 1,500 pounds. Manatees are slow swimmers and slow to reproduce — a female has one calf at a time and may tend to it for two years.



Media Webinar: Additionally, the Postal Service will be hosting a media webinar on March 26, 2024, at 10 a.m. EDT. Speakers from the Postal Service and the conservation community will discuss the new postage stamp and manatee conservation efforts. If you are interested in participating, email [email protected] to RSVP and additional information will be provided.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to 165 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel and like us on Facebook. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

Contact: Sue Brennan

[email protected]

usps.com/news

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service