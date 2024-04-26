The Symmetry of Flowers, Distilled to Their Essence

The stamp art features a series of overlapping geometric shapes — such as circles, ovals and stars — that mimic the symmetry of floral patterns found in nature. As the stamp denominations rise ($1 to $10), the designs become more complex. The blue $1 stamp offers a simple, sophisticated look.

The backgrounds for all the stamps were painted by hand and scanned; the white geometric lines and typography were added digitally. They were printed with a foil treatment that adds an elegant glimmer to the design.

The stamps were designed and created by the firm Spaeth Hill. Antonio Alcalá was the art director.

The $1 Floral Geometry stamp will be issued in panes of 10.

