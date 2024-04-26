The Symmetry of Flowers, Distilled to Their Essence

Apr 26, 2024

New $1 Stamp Is Latest in Floral Geometry Collection

BURLINGAME, Calif., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Postal Service today issued a new $1 Floral Geometry stamp, the latest offering in the organization's Floral Geometry collection. The $1 stamp joins similar $2 and $5 stamps issued in 2022 and a $10 stamp issued in 2023.

Floral Geometry stamps lend an elegant and contemporary look to packages, large envelopes and other mailings.

The stamp art features a series of overlapping geometric shapes — such as circles, ovals and stars — that mimic the symmetry of floral patterns found in nature. As the stamp denominations rise ($1 to $10), the designs become more complex. The blue $1 stamp offers a simple, sophisticated look.

The backgrounds for all the stamps were painted by hand and scanned; the white geometric lines and typography were added digitally. They were printed with a foil treatment that adds an elegant glimmer to the design.

The stamps were designed and created by the firm Spaeth Hill. Antonio Alcalá was the art director.

The $1 Floral Geometry stamp will be issued in panes of 10.

