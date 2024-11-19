New Scality ARTESCA all-flash appliance accelerates recovery of business-critical data with extreme backup protection

Veeam Ready all-flash immutable storage offers robust ransomware protection for medium and large enterprises at 50% cost savings

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality, a global leader in cyber-resilient storage software for the AI era, today unveiled a new line of ARTESCA all-flash hardware appliances — adding another deployment choice for its industry-leading immutable backup storage solution for Veeam Backup & Replication.

Building on Scality ARTESCA's leading ransomware protection with CORE5 end-to-end cyber-resiliency, the new all-flash appliance harnesses the power of AMD™ processors and all-flash NVMe drives to provide fast restore capabilities at a 50% lower price point than competing solutions, making it affordable for both large and medium-sized enterprises.

The new all-flash appliance is offered as a rack-mount appliance and is available in the following choices of storage capacity:

1U appliance: 41 TB of usable all-flash storage capacity

1U appliance: 82 TB of usable all-flash storage capacity

1U appliance: 165 TB of usable all-flash storage capacity

The ARTESCA all-flash appliance provides fast backup and restore performance at a price point that is accessible to businesses of all sizes. For the best blend of performance, reliability and data durability, the appliance is configured with NVMe TLC (triple-level Cell) drives.

Veeam Ready Repository Validation

The increased performance of all-flash as well as the optimized ARTESCA S3 API for Veeam, accelerates Veeam backup and restore workloads, including Instant VM Recovery, to achieve Veeam Ready Repository validation.

The all-flash appliance is built on ARTESCA's leading immutability and end-to-end cyber-resiliency capabilities, termed CORE5, which provide 5 levels of protection against cyber threats:

API-level resilience through Amazon S3 object locking

Data-level resilience through 256-bit encryption-at-rest, secure connections and MFA

Storage-level resilience through erasure coding

Geographic-level resilience through asynchronous replication

Architecture-level resilience through an integrated, security-hardened operating system

The ARTESCA hardware appliance will be available in Q4 2024, starting in the U.S. through Scality's Ingram Micro reseller partners. Prices start at under $58K.

Eric Leblanc, GM of ARTESCA, Scality Inc.

"As we head into the final months of 2024, we anticipate a strong growth trajectory for ARTESCA globally. To meet rising demand, we're committed to providing customers with flexible deployment options that suit their specific requirements. Our new all-flash appliance offers a high-performance solution at a competitive price, empowering customers to accelerate their operations cost-effectively."

ARTESCA has maintained a steady trajectory of growth in the global channel. Year-to-date, VAR partner participation is on track to more than double, and ARTESCA sell-through is steadily increasing. DCIG analysts gave ARTESCA top marks in its latest report as one of the top 5 midmarket SDS object backup targets.

Jerome Wendt, CEO and Principal Analyst, DCIG

"Like other object-based backup targets, ARTESCA offers data immutability. However, Scality goes beyond immutability by incorporating five levels of cyber resilience functionality into ARTESCA from API-to-architecture."

Resources

Get the 2025-26 DCIG TOP 5 Midmarket SDS Object Backup Targets report here .

. Read more about CORE5 end-to-end cyber resiliency here .

About Scality

Scality solves organizations' biggest data storage challenges — security, performance, and cost. Designed to provide the strongest form of immutability plus end-to-end cyber resilience, Scality solutions safeguard data at five core levels for unbreakable ransomware protection. Delivering utmost resilience, Scality makes storage infrastructures limitlessly scalable in all critical dimensions. The world's most discerning companies trust Scality so they can grow faster and execute AI data-driven ideas quicker — while increasing efficiency and avoiding lock-in. Recognized as a leader by Gartner, Scality S3 object storage software is reliable, secure and sustainable. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn . Visit www.scality.com and our blog .

SOURCE Scality