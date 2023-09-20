New Scholarship Initiative Expands Access to Tech Training for Military Spouses to Combat Employment Disparities

SkillStorm partners with MyCAA to empower military spouses with free technology upskilling opportunities through the Upskill Together scholarship, aiming to alleviate persistent employment challenges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech talent accelerator SkillStorm today announced participation in the My Career Advancement Account (MyCAA), a Department of Defense workforce development and scholarship program that helps military spouses pursue or maintain professional licenses and certifications leading to gainful employment. Military spouses can now apply for a full scholarship to enroll in four CompTIA online, instructor-led, certification courses offered by SkillStorm, A+, Network+, Security+ and Project+, to launch their careers in cyber security and technical project management.



"Our work is about helping bridge the gap between businesses in search of tech talent and the workers who are too often overlooked," said Joe Mitchell, COO of SkillStorm. "With MyCAA, we're giving military spouses immediate access to training and credentials in today's most in-demand skills, removing barriers to career opportunity while also expanding the pool of talent for businesses nationwide."

Unemployment and underemployment is a pervasive issue faced by military spouses. A 2022 survey by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation found the unemployment rate for military spouses is two- to four-times higher than that of their civilian counterparts. Additionally, research by Hiring Our Heroes, Syracuse University's D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF), and First Command Financial Services, Inc. revealed that nearly 90 percent of military spouses believe the military lifestyle impacts their ability to find jobs appropriate to their skill set and education level, which can have severe financial implications for military families.

"The issue of unemployment and underemployment has cast a shadow over the lives of military spouses for far too long, depriving them of economic stability and hindering their professional aspirations," said retired Lieutenant Colonel John Tansill, Director of Veteran Affairs at SkillStorm. "Through the collaboration of MyCAA and Upskill Together, we are illuminating a path toward brighter futures, equipping military spouses with the necessary skills and certifications to forge successful careers."

MyCAA and Upskill Together scholarships make it possible for military spouses to master the most in-demand skills in today's rapidly evolving world of work, without financial strain. MyCAA will provide up to $2,000 per year, with a maximum tuition benefit of $4,000, to eligible spouses of service members on active duty and in the National Guard in pay grades E-1 to E-6, W-1 to W-2, and O-1 to O-3. Upskill Together will serve as a force-multiplier, providing additional scholarship funding to eligible military spouses and granting access to SkillStorm's critical skills development and certification preparatory programs in CompTIA Security+, Network+ and Project+. Upskill Together scholarships also grant access to a variety of courses leading to certifications in AWS, Salesforce, Appian, and Pega.



"Military spouses face a number of professional struggles, such as frequent relocations and limited job opportunities in more remote areas," said Drew Garcia, a military spouse and Upskill Together scholarship recipient. "Completing SkillStorm's certification program will not just help me overcome these hurdles, but also put me on the path to achieving my personal career goals."



MyCAA recently expanded their funding to include the spouses of O-3s and E-6s. The expansion is capped to the first 1,250 approved applicants, so spouses with sponsors of those two ranks should act quickly. To apply, visit https://info.skillstorm.com/mycaa-certifications .



SkillStorm is proud to support the military community and embraces the exceptional skills, unwavering commitment, and invaluable expertise that service members and veterans contribute to the workforce. SkillStorm is a recipient of two national awards for service to veterans, including the Military Times' 2022 Best for Vets: Employers award and the Department of Labor's HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion award. SkillStorm supports and empowers the military community by creating pathways to meaningful civilian employment opportunities, and aims to train over 1,000 veterans in 2023. For more information, visit www.skillstorm.com/vet-tec .



Upskill Together and its Founding Partners welcome inquiries from employers or higher education institutions interested in joining the initiative and making a commitment to accelerating economic opportunity for current service members, veterans, and their families. To learn more or apply for a scholarship, visit https://info.skillstorm.com/upskill-together-military .

About SkillStorm

SkillStorm is bringing together Fortune 500 employers, universities, and government agencies to build tomorrow's highly skilled tech workforce. Through partnerships with platforms like Pega, Salesforce, and ServiceNow, we help working learners and aspiring tech experts build in-demand skills and earn industry-recognized certifications to compete in an increasingly dynamic economy. Our work is rooted in the belief that closing skill gaps and boosting economic mobility are two sides of the same coin, and that new approaches to training can help to both expand the pool of skilled tech talent and create new pathways to opportunity.

