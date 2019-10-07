New Scripps Octane advertising solution connects local advertisers to premium audiences through OTT video

CINCINNATI, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As audiences consume content in an increasingly multiplatform environment, The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has introduced Scripps Octane – a new tool for advertisers to reach these audiences across a variety of premium over-the-top (OTT) video brands and platforms, track impressions and efficiently optimize their advertising campaigns.

Scripps Octane is a new TV advertising platform that helps local advertisers target their ideal customers across a range of OTT video and streaming television providers. Scripps sales teams help customers build targeted OTT campaigns that can be highly customized across devices, day parts, geographies and consumer interests. It gives advertisers an easy way to track their campaigns' reach and effectiveness to optimize their marketing budgets with a data-supported strategy.

"We know that about 204 million people in the U.S. will view OTT content this year, and those audiences are increasingly diverse in terms of their interests and consumption habits," said Missy Evenson, vice president of sales, Local Media, at Scripps. "Scripps Octane represents a path for our local advertisers to reach these audiences with built-in transparency and reporting tools to ensure their messages are resonating with the right audiences. We are excited to bring this solution to advertisers across the country as they navigate the changing broadcasting landscape."

Building on Scripps' robust history in OTT advertising, Scripps Octane introduces a new standard in customer-facing reporting and website tracking with its Premium and Regular offerings:

Scripps Octane Premium offers direct ad placements with premium providers and allows advertisers to place ads within specific content categories such as sports, news or Spanish language programming.

Scripps Octane Regular offers ad placement through a combination of direct relationships and on-demand exchanges to help advertisers maximize their marketing spend.

More information on Scripps Octane OTT is available at scrippsoctane.com.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of local and national media brands. With 60 television stations in 42 markets, Scripps is one of the nation's largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs a collection of national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Stitcher; the fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Laff, Court TV and Court TV Mystery; and Triton, the global leader in digital audio technology and measurement services. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

