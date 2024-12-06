New Scrum Alliance Courses Equip Professionals to Drive Resilience and Deliver Greater Value

Learners will gain in-demand tactics, skills, and knowledge quickly with Scrum Essentials and Agile Essentials.

DENVER, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrum Alliance®, a leading provider of live and online agile training and education, today announced the release of two new microcredential courses: Scrum Essentials and Agile Essentials. These courses are designed to help professionals build essential skills that equip them to adapt quickly to change, deliver value often, and iterate based on feedback—skills that are crucial in today's fast-paced, ever-changing work environments.

According to a recent report, "Skills in the New World of Work," 36% of organizations are seeking employees with agile acumen—practical knowledge and experience with agile methods and frameworks. These organizations also reported that agile acumen was the second most difficult skill to find when hiring new employees (technical skills were the most difficult to find).

Agile Essentials and Scrum Essentials are designed to skill up professionals from any industry with this in-demand knowledge. Learners will be able to define agility and the scrum framework while gaining ready-to-use techniques they can apply immediately. Learners will come away with useful knowledge from either course, or they can register for both courses for the most comprehensive understanding of agility and scrum.

Agile Essentials will help learners discover the benefits of adaptable, responsive ways of working—methods that allow them to deliver exceptional value while embracing change. Through this course, participants will explore key principles of agile, including how to manage evolving project requirements, collaborate effectively with teams, and improve overall project outcomes.

Meanwhile, Scrum Essentials provides a deep dive into scrum, the most widely used agile framework. This course will enable learners to drive adaptability and gain a competitive edge by learning the scrum accountabilities, ceremonies, and artifacts, which are fundamental tools for optimizing productivity and achieving project success.

"As industries continue to evolve, the ability to respond quickly to change has become more critical than ever," said Scrum Alliance Chief Executive Officer Tristan Boutros. "Both agile and scrum are powerful tools that help teams stay adaptable and deliver results in dynamic environments. These skills are no longer just a 'nice to have.' They're essential for today's workforce. We're thrilled to offer these courses to help learners gain the knowledge they need to excel in their careers and contribute to organizational success."

Both courses are available now and can be accessed through the Scrum Alliance online Course Search. They are part of Scrum Alliance's ongoing commitment to providing high-quality, practical learning experiences that empower individuals to advance their careers and meet the demands of the modern workplace.

