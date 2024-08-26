New Self-Help Book Empowers Adults & Students to Enhance their Mental Health & Well-Being

GUELPH, ON, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover a revolutionary path to mental wellness and personal success with Lori Gradley's latest book, How to Think and Succeed by Empowering Your Mind. With over 35 years of experience in personal development training, she presents this self-help guide designed to unlock your hidden potential, create a positive mindset, and pave the way to a life of happiness and abundance.

How to Think & Succeed by Empowering your Mind. Lori Gradley, International Writer, Author & Entrepreneur.

This revolutionary book takes readers on an enlightening journey of self-discovery, blending timeless principles of personal growth with cutting-edge mental tools. Through Lori's insightful wisdom, actionable strategies, and exercises she empowers readers to break through mental barriers, foster resilience, and cultivate a mindset of boundless positivity.

Key Benefits of This Game-Changing Book:

Proven strategies to conquer self-doubts and negative thinking.

Mindset guidelines to transform setbacks into success & empowerment .

Effective techniques to manage stress for positive growth and well-being.

"This book is a masterpiece," says Mental Health Therapist D. Jamison. "It blends years of wellness experience with scientific strategies & heartfelt life lessons that offers practical solutions to becoming your best self."

Dr. L. Brown, MD describes it as "a deep, thought-provoking exploration of inspiration and the science behind a positive mindset."

Available in multiple formats & distribution channels. This book is a must-read for anyone looking to elevate their mental health & personal success. Contact Lori Gradley at: [email protected] request a Media Kit or call (905) 541-6636. Visit our sites at: www.lorigradley.com or https://splendidinspiration.com.

About the Author: Lori Gradley is an international writer, author and mindset coach who has been transforming lives for over three decades. As the founder of Splendid Inspiration, she offers life-changing online wellness courses and personalized coaching supporting people to become the best they can be. Based in Ontario, Canada, she is a loving mother & wife with a flair for writing, crafting empowering content dedicated to inspiring individuals worldwide.

SOURCE Lori Gradley