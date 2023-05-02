New Sense Report: Unlocking Energy Efficiency for US Homeowners

Survey results show that US homeowners crave energy-saving solutions but struggle without the right tools

More than half of respondents have spent money to improve energy efficiency of their home

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sense , the leader in real-time home energy intelligence, released the first-ever Sense Consumer Energy Insights Report. Drawing from more than 1,600 US survey respondents, the report reveals striking demand for energy efficient solutions, but a lack of accessible tools to manage home energy use.

Real-time intelligence for the home, for the grid

Key Findings Include:

Eager to Save: 72% of participants on time-of-use rates actively shift major electric appliances during lower rate periods, while 38% consider electricity usage when buying electronics and appliances.





72% of participants on time-of-use rates actively shift major electric appliances during lower rate periods, while 38% consider electricity usage when buying electronics and appliances. Invested in the Future: Despite only 14% rating their homes as very efficient, 59% have made significant investments in energy efficiency in the past decade, with 55% planning more improvements within the next five years.





Despite only 14% rating their homes as very efficient, 59% have made significant investments in energy efficiency in the past decade, with 55% planning more improvements within the next five years. Eager for Efficiency: 80% have tried to reduce electricity consumption, with 42% highly interested in finding ways to use less electricity in their homes.





80% have tried to reduce electricity consumption, with 42% highly interested in finding ways to use less electricity in their homes. In the Dark: A staggering 60% of respondents don't own any "smart" appliances or devices that can be controlled via an app or voice commands.





A staggering 60% of respondents don't own any "smart" appliances or devices that can be controlled via an app or voice commands. Monitoring Costs: 65% of respondents review, or have someone in their household review, their electric bill each month. 33% of participants say they don't understand why their electric bill is so high, while 28% are relieved it's not higher.

"Consumers want to use less energy and live more efficiently, but they lack the tools they need to effectively manage their home energy use. When home energy is visible only in monthly bills, most people remain in the dark," said Dee Zepf, Sense VP Product. "As the world moves toward widespread electrification, now more than ever before people need powerful insights to change how and when they use energy. Just like real-time traffic information changed the way we drive, real-time energy insights from the Sense app will help people make the right investments in their home and guide them to actions that will save energy, lower electricity bills and reduce our carbon footprint."

Sense's mission is to reduce global carbon emissions by making homes smart and more efficient. Sense uses high-resolution waveform data, machine learning, and AI to provide real-time, engaging consumer applications that give people insights into how energy is used in their homes and will increasingly be used for automation as appliances in the home become connected. Sense has partnered with industry leading smart meter and hardware manufacturers to embed Sense intelligence as software on utility meters. By integrating this technology with utility meters, Sense is for the first time allowing utilities to provide a real-time detailed view of energy use across all customers.

About Sense

Sense's mission is to reduce global carbon emissions by making homes smarter and efficient. We empower people to care for their homes and families while contributing to a cleaner, more resilient future. Founded in 2013 by pioneers in speech recognition, Sense uses machine learning technology to provide real-time insights on device behavior, even for those devices that are not "smart." Customers rely on Sense for a wide range of uses including monitoring their home appliances, determining whether they left appliances running and identifying how to reduce their energy costs. Sense has received investments from two of the world's largest energy technology companies, Schneider Electric and Landis + Gyr. Sense is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. To make sense of your energy, visit: https://sense.com .

