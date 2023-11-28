New Shotel™ Medical Ankle Arthrodesis Device Significantly Improves Patient Quality of Life

Shortens Time to Weight Bearing to Two Weeks from Current Six-Eight Weeks

ATLANTA, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shotel Medical today announced its Shotel™ Ankle Arthrodesis Nail System, which uses a novel device design to treat end-stage ankle arthritis. It was used in Florida for the first time in a procedure in Delray Beach last month. Two weeks post-operation, the patient was weight bearing with the use of a CAM walker boot, a significant improvement from the six to eight weeks time to weight bearing that traditional ankle arthrodesis systems deliver.

Shotel Medical Ankle Arthrodesis Device (PRNewsfoto/Shotel Medical)
The patented Shotel Nail System, which is manufactured and distributed by BioPro Implants, differs from traditional ankle arthrodesis devices because its unique curved design allows for a minimally invasive approach with very small incisions. It is designed to achieve fusion at the tibiotalar joint while allowing unrestricted motion to remain at all other joints. This benefits the patient with faster healing, quicker recovery and earlier time to weight bearing. End-stage ankle arthritis is increasingly common and can lead to notable physical disability. There are an estimated 50,000 new cases of ankle arthritis each year in the U.S.1

"We designed our ankle fusion nail system so that patients have smaller incisions, which enables them to heal faster and return to function much earlier, giving them an enhanced quality of life. The improvement in time to weight bearing for the patient is meaningful," Christopher Weathers, Chief Commercial Officer, said. "We are thrilled to see our Shotel Nail System gaining traction among surgeons around the country. To date, 24 operations with it have been performed."

Kevin Palmer, DPM, double board-certified podiatric surgeon of Boca Raton and Delray Beach, FL, who performed the procedure, said, "The patient presented with a progressively deteriorating ankle condition and pre-existing structurally compromised hardware. The novel design of the Shotel Nail System gave me confidence that it would be stable and hold up over the long term. During the procedure, after I removed the patient's current hardware, the Shotel Nail System went in smoothly, with a smaller incision, and a much less invasive approach than traditional ankle fusion systems. I also like that it provides several layers of compression, which is required across the fusion site to expedite healing.

"I cannot emphasize enough how significant it is that the patient started walking at less than two weeks with a CAM walker boot," Dr. Palmer added. "This will be a game changer – and life changing – for many patients going forward." 

For more information on the Shotel™ Ankle Arthrodesis Nail System or for surgical training, visit www.shotelmedical.com.

About Shotel Medical
Shotel Medical is the developer of the Shotel™ Ankle Arthrodesis Nail System, an entirely novel device that has the potential to transform patient care and significantly impact the healthcare landscape. Developed in conjunction with a team of biomechanical engineers, orthopedic surgeons and industry thought leaders, the device addresses the needs of patients with end-stage ankle arthritis. Its unique design provides patients with faster healing, earlier return to function, and improved quality of life compared to current treatment options. The company, founded in 2017, has offices in New Orleans and Atlanta.

About BioPro
For over three decades, BioPro has been at the forefront of orthopedic innovation, dedicated to enhancing the lives of patients suffering from orthopedic conditions. The company is committed to developing cutting-edge implants and surgical devices that reduce pain and restore functionality, providing patients and surgeons with a diverse portfolio of established solutions and new technology. To learn more visit https://bioproimplants.com/

1 Smyth, Niall A. MD; Dawkins, Brody J. BA; Goldstein, Joshua P. BS; Kaplan, Jonathan R. MD; Schon, Lew C. MD; Aiyer, Amiethab A. MD. Consumer Prices for Surgical Management of Ankle Arthritis: Limited Availability and Wide Variability. JAAOS: Global Research and Reviews 3(7):p e011, July 2019. | DOI: 10.5435/JAAOSGlobal-D-19-00011

