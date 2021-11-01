New Siegel Family Endowment Grants Support Building Future-Resilient Skills

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siegel Family Endowment , a foundation which provides support to organizations working at the intersections of learning, workforce, and infrastructure, announced today new grants awarded to Project Invent , The Tech Interactive , Genspace , the Biodesign Challenge , and HYPOTHEkids . As the foundation seeks to reimagine the K-12 education system as a whole, it also seeks to reassess the kind of education learners receive in an updated education system. This set of grants will support strengthening uniquely human skills as well as developing frontier skills, both of which will be crucial to success in the innovation economy.

"As the future of work continues to evolve with the proliferation of digital transformation and the emergence of new industries, we must ensure that all students are adequately prepared to not only take part in the innovation economy, but to thrive," said Katy Knight, Executive Director of Siegel Family Endowment. "By broadening access to skills that cannot be replaced by technology and skills for jobs that don't yet exist, these organizations bolster the kind of future-resilient education that should be taught in a modern system."

Technology cannot replace humans' ability to problem-solve, invent, and create. Reinforcing these skills will be critical to mitigating the impacts of increasing automation, which is why Siegel Family Foundation has awarded grants to:

, a design thinking and innovation program that gives high schoolers access to tools and resources to build their own tech solutions for real-world problems. The Tech Interactive, a science and technology center in San Jose, California that provides hands-on activities, experimental labs, and design challenge experiences for young people to practice critical thinking and innovation.

Emerging industries will define the future economy, and biotechnology is one of the most promising and high-growth industries currently taking shape. To equip students with skills to navigate this evolving field, Siegel Family Endowment is supporting:

the world's first community biology lab that provides opportunities for people from all backgrounds and ages to engage with the life sciences. The Biodesign Challenge , a global competition and education program empowering students to explore the intersection of biotechnology, ethics, and design.

, a global competition and education program empowering students to explore the intersection of biotechnology, ethics, and design. HYPOTHEkids, a New York -based initiative providing STEAM education to underserved students through hands-on experiences and mentorship.

About Siegel Family Endowment

Siegel Family Endowment aims to understand and shape the impact of technology on society by supporting organizations working at the intersections of learning, workforce, and infrastructure. The foundation partners with leaders in civil society, academia, government, and social enterprise on knowledge-building projects that prioritize inquiry-driven approaches. Siegel Family Endowment was founded in 2011 by computer scientist and entrepreneur David M. Siegel, a co-founder of Two Sigma.

