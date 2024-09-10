New Simple Ventilation Timer from Modular Lighting Leader Deako™ Improves Air Quality in Single and Multi Family Homes

Coupled with the launch of its new outlets, Deako is enhancing the lives of families nationwide with a healthy and sleek living experience

SEATTLE, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deako , the creator of the modular smart lighting system, today announces the debut of two new products aimed at revolutionizing home efficiency and aesthetics – the Simple Ventilation Timer and a new family of outlets. In addition to Deako's existing, award winning modular smart lighting control solutions, these provide unmatched convenience and style in home design.

Deako Ventilation Timer

The Simple Ventilation Timer effectively assists builders in meeting ventilation codes, such as ASHRAE 62.2 and CalGreen Title 24, and allows the builder to earn ENERGY STAR points for enhanced exhaust ventilation while providing homeowners with enhanced energy efficiency. It operates similarly to Deako's acclaimed Simple Timer, with an added feature—a concealed timer that autonomously manages ventilation when connected to an exhaust fan. This functionality is ideal for spaces like bathrooms that require periodic airflow to maintain air quality and moisture control. It also ensures adherence to regulatory standards while optimizing energy efficiency so that builders, particularly in humid climates like Florida, can easily meet energy-efficient building standards, potentially qualifying them for compliance rebates.

Deako's new range of outlets and screwless covers, which will be available soon, include a standard decorator style outlet, a 20A GFCI and a dual USB outlet which are all crafted to match the clean lines of Deako's light switches. These provide homeowners with a cohesive aesthetic solution for visible areas like kitchens and bathrooms, ensuring a seamless blend from floor to ceiling. They wire in just like any other outlet, staying true to Deako's commitment to ease of use.

"Deako is dedicated to making life as a homeowner simpler and more customizable. Our Simple Ventilation Timer is a win-win for customers, helping them to save energy and keeping their in-home air pure. Coupled with our outlets, every room can now look sleek and clean," said Derek Richardson, CEO and Founder of Deako. "This expansion of Deako's product suite is also advantageous for builders, making product sourcing easier and helping them make sure their new homes are modern, sleek and up to code."

The launch of the Simple Ventilation Timer and outlets reflects Deako's strategic focus on advancing smart technologies that cater to modern construction and consumer needs. By integrating into existing Deako systems, builders can leverage a comprehensive solution that meets both current and future regulatory requirements, while homeowners can cultivate a modern environment for themselves and their families.

For more information about Deako's Simple Ventilation Timer and other smart home innovations, visit www.deako.com .

About Deako:

Deako is a leading innovator in modular smart lighting control systems for homeowners. With a mission to empower homeowners to enhance the ambiance, convenience, and security of their homes, Deako's modular switches offer unparalleled flexibility and ease of use. The company collaborates with top builders, including D.R. Horton, Meritage Homes, Toll Brothers, Stone Martin, and more, to bring the benefits of smart lighting to American homeowners.

Founded in 2015 by CEO Derek Richardson, Deako is headquartered in Seattle and has received recognition as the #1 Smart Lighting Control System by TecHome Builder, Top 25 Innovative IOT Companies by Entrepreneur, and Top 50 Most Promising Startups by Bloomberg. For more information, please visit www.deako.com.

