New Sine Institute of Policy & Politics Fellows to Drive Critical Dialogues and Policy Innovation at American University

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sine Institute of Policy & Politics at American University, one of the nation's premier forums for the study and discussion of the most urgent challenges of the 21st century, announced its third class of Spring Fellows, welcoming renowned U.S. and global experts in national security, social justice, diplomacy, business, and the media.

This year's cohort of Fellows includes:

Suzanne P. Clark , President, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

, President, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Ann Curry , national award-winning journalist

, national award-winning journalist Kolinda Grabar Kitarović , 4th President of Croatia

, 4th President of Gary Locke , Washington's 21st Governor, former U.S. Secretary of Commerce, and America's Ambassador to China

21st Governor, former U.S. Secretary of Commerce, and America's Ambassador to Lt. General H.R. McMaster , former National Security Advisor, Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution

, former National Security Advisor, Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution Wes Moore , CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation, bestselling author, combat veteran, social entrepreneur

"This incredible class of fellows will engage directly with our students, faculty, and staff to promote conversations, find common ground, and create bipartisan solutions to today's most pressing challenges," said President Sylvia M. Burwell. "With a robust schedule of seminars and events, they will provide our community with the opportunity to ask questions, seek advice, network, and enhance American University's role in shaping the next generation of changemakers."

"I am excited to welcome this group of distinguished experts as they share their unique experiences at the local, state, national, and international level," said Amy Dacey, executive director of the Sine Institute for Policy & Politics. "Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, I'm confident that next semester will bring many diverse conversations that will help to advance and enhance some of the most critical issues that our country and the world face today."

As an incubator for policy innovation, the Sine Institute is committed to bringing students together with national and global changemakers to search for common ground and cultivate solutions to today's most pressing challenges.

"This class of Fellows highlights the continued development of the Sine Institute," said Jeff Sine. "They are internationally recognized leaders in their fields who increase our visibility and help us shine a light on the intersection of politics and policy for not only the AU community but the general public as well."

Since its inception in 2018, the Sine Institute of Policy & Politics has convened a wide range of discussions on women's empowerment, presidential elections, domestic and foreign policy, and the role of business in a civil society. The Sine Institute plays an essential role in the university's commitment to raising the next generation of changemakers in a changing world.

A university-wide initiative, the Sine Institute was made possible through a milestone gift of $10 million from AU alumnus, trustee, and entrepreneur Jeff Sine, SIS/BA '76, and Samira Sine, an advocate for women and children and a seasoned journalist.

Established in 1934, AU's School of Public Affairs, home of the Sine Institute, is ranked fourth in the US and first in the DC area for Leadership and Public Management by U.S. News & World Report. Its faculty members are leading scholars in public policy, public administration, political science, criminology, and other complex fields.

Throughout its 127-year history, American University has produced changemakers that make an impact in communities around the world. AU has garnered recognition for global education, public service, experiential learning, and politically active and diverse students, as well as academic and research expertise in a wide range of areas, including business and communication, political science and policy, governance, law, and diplomacy. According to U.S. News & World Report, AU ranks in the top 10% of all national universities in terms of innovation, a recognition of colleges who are engaging in cutting-edge changes in education.

